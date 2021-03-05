Women must be respected, Awut Deng

By Staff writer

The Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng said women must be respected in their positions. They should not be abused and targeted on social media by group of people or individuals.

She said this statement yesterday in her office and sent a copy to Juba Monitor.Ms.Deng continued to say that she was abused and bad words were said against her on social media.

She is a mother, has children, family and relatives which reflected a bad image to them. She further said such kind of behavior must be the first and the last to be applied to any woman in the country.

“I am saying this to those who abused me and targeted me on social media, I don’t want women to be abused in such a manner, let this be the first and the last as bad example to me.” Women are mothers, wives, sisters their dignity must be respected.”

She said she was abused several times but today she will not keep quiet because she doesn’t want the scenario to continue with the rest of the women in South Sudan. [See full statement Pg. 11]