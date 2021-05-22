Women Led-organizations concludes training on advocacy

By John Agok

Over ten Women Led-organizations yesterday conducted four days’ workshop enlightening them on general advocacy on using the media as only tool to change the society behavior.

The participants drew from twelve Women Led-organizations were educated on SWOT analysis that enable them to plan their policies and activities well together on how to effectively deliver information to the media fraternity.

Women leaders also acquired communication skills tips during their four dayparticipation and interaction with facilitators.

Meanwhile one of the facilitatorDaniel Lasuba, cautioned the participants to let them verify their information by fact-checking it and confirming sources credibility.

He also told them to seek dialogue and strengthen relationship through media advocacy, be organize in putting together their “talking points” while in consultation meeting with topofficials.

“I have seen some people have problem in presenting themselves well when meeting top government bureaucrats. They do not basically organize their talking points well”, he said.

Lasuba asserted that, one should rephrase the sentence without changing meaning of the statement so far when come to report writing.

“I always train journalists to rephrase statement without changing meaning”, he added.

Suzan Pasquale Ex. Director for Women Advancement Organization (WAO) admitted that, they have learnt tips on communication skills which will enable them to communicate effectively.

“We have learnt a lot especially SWOT analysis and tips on communication skills”, she said.

Pasquale revealed that, they have also learnt on child prevention into conflict and being affected by the conflicting situations.

“We learnt skills on how to prevent children during conflict by raising awareness on this level”, she added.

Meanwhile, Grace Atieno Wagutu Head program for Girl Child Africa Foundation (GCAF) urged women leaders to embrace such crucial skills on general Advocacy tips and Media advocacy as well.

“I learnt a lot during this training and it is now time to extend what I acquired to change the society during advocacy time”, she said.

The four day workshop was organized by Dallaire Institute for Children Peace and Security (Dallaire –IFPCS) with funding from Global Affairs Canada.