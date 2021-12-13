Women leadership forum launched today in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Women Leadership Forum was launched in Juba to establish a communicative body for women administrative participation in the country.

In the press statement availed to Juba Monitor, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization in partnership with the South Sudan Women Leaders Forum (SSWLF) under Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster with support from UNWOMEN, would conduct training in the 10 states for the establishment of SSWLF States Chapters in the country.

According to Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director for CEPO, the efforts were for strengthening meaningful women political participation in R-ARCSS implementation.

“CEPO is proud that the dream of the SSWLF has come to reality and congratulations to Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster for turning the dream into reality. and thanks go to UNWOMEN South Sudan for the facilitation. Meaningful women participation cannot be realized without proper investment in setting up influential structures for driving and claiming women rights. SSWLF bringing together women leaders in the political parties, government and civil society family is a remarkable strategy for amplifying a joint voice of women and men who are allies of women cost for genuine human growth and societal development.”

Yakani added that their advocacy and lobby for meaningful women participation in public life was by then real and the status of women initiative work turning dreams into reality.

He called for effective implementation of 35% for women and beyond without investing in empowering the women that gained seats under that call of meaningful women participation.

Yakani revealed that women have required all the capacities to be performed in public life and score tangible results if they are provided with the opportunities for strengthening their abilities as equal to their counterparts men.

“Our countrymen take a lion share of the empowerment opportunities and this yet remains as an aspect of creating imbalance for equal participation of women and men in the public arena.

CEPO program of Status of Women Initiative (SOWI) will stand firm to ensure that influential advocacy and lobby on claiming a meaningful women participation is sustained across the country up to local government levels.”

Edmond stated that among the key actions SOWI would undertake regional engagement through the establishment of the East Africa Women Voices (EAWV) Platform, which would be hosted in South Sudan.

Further, SOWI in March 2022 will be rolling out its National Report on Status of Women. This report will cover all the aspects of women participation in public life.

On 8th March 2022, SOWI would be hosting First National HE or SHE Conference in Wau, Yakani stressed.

Finally, CEPO is urging the government at all levels to avail a conducive environment for fostering meaningful women participation.

In a specific call, women with disabilities should not be left behind in promoting meaningful women participation in public life.

Yakani said it was time for government and donors to finance efforts for bringing women with disabilities to equal participation in public life