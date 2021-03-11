Women leadership concludes forum on good government

By John Agok

The South Sudanese Intellectual Women Forum (SSWIF) in collaboration with United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) concluded a two day conferenceyesterday on issues pertaining good governance.

SSWIF is a platform attached to a global forum which also attracted women of high profile to brainstorm on women participation and inclusivity in the government. The two day conference was virtually moderated by women experts.

Gladys Jambi, the Gender Affairs officer from UNMISS revealed that the workshop has set forth road map for implementation of 35% Affirmative Action. The conference has also addressed the issue of women perspectives so they can be given a space to showcase their ability without prejudices.

“Yes, we discussed on how less percentages of women representation in the current established government was done. Especially we have received data of fewer percentages; 29%, 28%, 15% and 10% respectively by all parties signatory to the peace agreement and this does not meet the threshold of percentage agreed upon”, she said.

Ms. Jambi said that, women are still having high hopes on National Legislative Assembly (NLA) which is yet to be formed.

“We are pretty much hopeful since the National Legislation Assembly will be reconstituted, it will address the status quo of women. We urge the government to respect women quotas as stipulated in the R-ARCSS”, she added.

Meanwhile, Anne Itto, a participant in the forum who presented the documents regarding 35%Affirmative Action cited a quote that, “If you don’t like being a dormant then get off the floor, ” she was alluding to those women outside there who are still sleeping by not waking up for their rights.

“The women in South Sudan came from long way in their respective societies but still have a long way to go rather. Women started without respect, discriminated and are almost of no status in the society. However, they turned up for the call of liberation struggle and left their comfortable homes and fought side by side to achieve the independence of this country,” she said.

Ms. Itto reiterated that, it is the faith in South Sudanese women that led to success of the liberation struggle and contributed to a country we all call home in which we live in dignity.

“I salute all of you women who are now here for standing up for your rights and privileges and being counted. It appears that, 35% Affirmative Action was so far not being adhered to, but I appreciate the fact that some parties have respected the quota,” she added.

Women in South Sudan have laid down roadmaps to be followed by Parties in the government not necessarily 35% affirmative only but other women rights which are mandatory, constitutionally, regionally and internationally recognized. There will be punishment ensued to those political parties that violate the current drafted roadmaps.

“Political parties will be punished through sanctioning of those parties who in one way or another violated the Women quotas”, she concluded.

Over fifty women attended the forum including the defense minister in the country.