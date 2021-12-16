Women leaders launch Leadership Forum for Central Equatoria

By John Agok

Central Equatoria state women leaders have launched Women Leadership Forum (WLF) to enhance women participation in the peace process and advocate for women empowerment.

The women stakeholders launched the forum during the opening of a three-day workshop organized under the theme: “Strengthening Women Participation in Peace, Governance and Nation Building” yesterday.

The forum will be a broad-base women body, bringing together women from different backgrounds including parliament, Civil Society, organized forces and Entrepreneurship.

Mariam Aguli Zachariah Alex, Advisor on Gender and Social Welfare in the state Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare stressed that with the establishment of the forum, women political Participation will fully be realized.

“We recognized the role played by Mama Nyandeng de Mabior in engaging Women in the peace process and this [has] allowed women to be appointed into the government”, she said.

Aguli lauded efforts exerted by the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority Development (IGAD) in giving women a voice during the peace negotiations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“IGAD united all women and build synergies between stakeholders to be represented in the country governance cluster. This is why you saw enormous participation of women in R-ARCSS mediation in Addis Ababa,” she added.

Afaf Ismail Ibrahim, Senior legal Advisor in the office of Vice President for Gender, Youth and Humanitarian Cluster, Mama Nyandeng de Mabior highlighted the importance of establishing the women leaders’ forum at the state level.

“We launched this three-day workshop so that it covers all states on this messages of women to fulfil 35 per cent implementation. It is imperative for women together and advocates for Women’s rights,” she said.

Bullen Amos Doro Lukudu, C.E.S Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare stressed that stakeholders should engage the government, Civil Society and partners to support women initiatives and projects.

“35 per cent is just a token, despite cultural shocks that hinder women rights to be realized, the government decided to give 35 per cent. But there is a need for unity among women to address challenges together,” he stated.

South Sudan Women Leadership Forum (SSWLF) being organized in states by CEPO with funding from UN Women to step up for Gender Equality, plan for 50_50 by 2030.