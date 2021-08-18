Women leaders demand more representations

By Bullen Bala Alexander.

Women leaders in the country demanded thirty five percent affirmative action of women representation yesterday claiming that the appointment of women into leadership should not only remain at high government levels but also all the government institutions including the political parties.

Speaking during the opening of the two days Women Leaders’ State Peace Conference organized by CEPO in partnership with CES government and UN Women in Juba, theCES Advisor on Gender and Social welfare, MariamAguli Zacharia Alex said women leaders in the State should work hard and ensure that thirty five percent representation was achieved in all the levels of the government.

“Let us work hard for our 35 percent of women participation in all levels of agreement.Let us stand together as women to ensure gender equality is achieved,” Agulisaid.

The CES Gender Advisor further encouraged women to embrace the spirit of peace rather than advocating for war and to be strong in their leadership as women.

“We are the middle of peace implementation process, so we, as women together with men let us join our hands for the success of the peace in the country,” she added.

In the event, Bullen Amos Soro, the Central Equatoria State Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare urged women in the State to take full responsibility of peace implementation in the country.

“It is very important that women in the State as well as whole country take the ownership of this peace so that they mitigate all things that are causing suffering among them,” Soro stressed.

According to Minister Soro, allconflicts and catastrophes in the country affect women muchin addition to taking care of elderly, vulnerable people and children.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Lubanga, the project officer for CEPO said that the 2018 Revitalized Agreement had provided a 35% quota for women participation in the peace processes and post conflict governance.

She revealed that the implementation of that quota still remained a challenge and progress was often frustrated by the political parties and leaders during nomination and appointment among other factors.

“It is an important opportunity for women to take responsibility and recognize the importance of their roles by setting out clear priorities and agenda for women participation in the peace process,” Lubanga said.

According to Ms. Lubanga, it was a must for all institutions to increase women access to justice and health services and improve women economic security as part of the roles of women.

“As women, we are calling for the creation of an enabling political environment supportive of women political participation,” She added.

CEPO Project Officers further called for the creation of equal opportunities and rights for both men and women.

The two days conference aimed at raising awareness at the State level on the provisions of the R-ARCSS 2018 especially on the implementation of the affirmative action of thirty five percent representation.

It also aimed at enhancing and strengthening advocacy and efforts of women leaders in the State so as to ensure gender equality was realized in the country.