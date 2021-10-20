Women leaders called to embrace patriotism

By John Agok

The Minister of Defense AngelinaTeny yesterday called on National Women Leaders to embrace patriotism as the first value at the core of implementing Women Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda,which was adopted by UNSC 1325 Resolutions.

Madam Teny made this remark while addressing over hundreds of women leaders who converged at the two day conference in Juba under the Theme:” Embracing the Past; Paving way for Sustainable peace in South Sudan”.

The main objective of the conference is for 150 women participants to take stock of progress made in the (WPS) agenda, the implementation of the R-ARCSS and identify areas that needed strengthening for effective women’s participation in nation building.

Teny reminded all at the conference on the importance of patriotism in heart and call on to shun elements that kept their hearts somewhere else when working either in private or in public sectors.

“It is good to keep patriotism in the heart wherever you are working, either in public or private and avoid this tendency where our hearts are somewhere. The importance of this value is to bind us together and ease the implementation of 35% Affirmative Action”, she said.

She also emphasized on different aspects needed to complete the peace process noting that women were important in the Centre of peace and security.

Teny broadly defined Women, Peace and Security to include more than just physical security that means lack of conflict.

“When I talked about Women, Peace and Security, it does not mean just “physical security” alone but include political and socio-economic aspects”, she said.

She admitted that, the Security Strategy Assessment (SSA) policy had not yet embarked on the transformation to prioritized women inclusion.

“Our security sector has not yet transformed into professionalism. It still remains muscular sector and won’t give space for women to get involved much into the army”, she concluded.

Co-founder and Executive Director of EVE Organization, the host and organizer of the Conference, Mrs. Rita Lopidia acknowledged the 21st Anniversary of the UNSCR 1325 and the importance of the resolutions played in opening up the space for women and girls to participate in peace-building and decision making.

Lopidia urged the parties to do better in implementing the peace agreement and noted the increase of insecurity in some states in the country. She commended the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare on taking the lead in the Implementation of UNSCR 1325 and working closely with partners and CSOs.

“This transitional period for R-ARCSS is an opportunity for us all to nurture peace in our beloved Country. Peace is our Collective responsibility”, she said.

Imme Widdershoven the Netherland Embassy South Sudan Representative urged all stakeholders to continue with the gender transformative process, though it might seem long but it could be done.

Dr. Kinga Komorowska the Cordaid Country Director embraced major achievement in WPS in South Sudan and calledon stakeholders advocating for women inclusion to first identify the scale of problem facing Women.

“We need to know exactly what is the scale of problem facing women prior to going for advocating process. We all adhere to UNSCR 1325 Resolutions in ensuring Peace with Gender Sensitivity, Inclusive and Protecting the Rights of All”, she said.

Women applauded improvements on both inclusion and representation in comparing it to 15% and 25% during the CPA and R-ARCSS respectively. This is the second time of annual National Women Leaders Conference.