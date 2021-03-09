WOMEN-Lawyers demand right to health

By: RofinaTeteng and Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Women AdvocateAssociation of South Sudanhas urged the government to ensure that the right to healthis accorded to women in the country.

The lawyers made the call during the celebration of the International Women’s Day yesterday at the high court premises which was attended by scores of women.

The celebration attracted many women across the country mostly from legal department to gather together and clearly explain their roles.

In an interview with Juba Monitor during the celebration, the Chairperson of Women Advocates Association Ms.Suhila Deng Adim explained that the body was formed to address women challenges.

“As the Chairperson of Women Advocates Association,I urged the government to appoint more females into the public offices,”Ms. Dengappealed.

There is need to avail necessary health services to women in order to avoid all the other health complications. She added that

South Sudanese women are different from other women of the world due to poor health services and low presentation in any level of the government.

Francis Amum Ayoka the Judge at Gender Based Violence Court stated that the day reminds lawyers of equality between men and women and the importance of achieving justice equally.

Judge Amum added that his office has been handling many cases related to abduction, rape, defilement which are typical examples of Gender Based Violence.

“Today is not only for women but for all of us to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women byincreasing awareness in order for everyone to know his or her right,”Judge Amumexplained.

On the other hand,the female judge Faskulina Anyang Angelo recognized the day as special gift in the women history.

“This day is important to us and I am proud to be a woman,” she said adding that education is vital in one’s life and must be availed to both boys and girls without any discrimination.

“Pertaining GBV, the legal department faces a lot of challenges since women are not aware of what is their right and what is not their right,” she lamented.

The women judges are also undermined in their various offices. “At times men call us marasakit” a simple Arabic term that means just a woman, she complained.

“Which is not the case, we are capable of handling our offices professionally like men,” she said.

“There is need to recognize our work as women for progress of the country,” she added.

She emphasized that there is need to respect women and treat them equally with men since they can do the same job based on the qualification and competence.

She went ahead and narrated that the female lawyers will work hand in hand with the Women Advocates Association in putting cases such forced marriage, early marriage and other forms of sexual harassment against women to an end.

The Secretary General for the Women Advocates Association, Martha Jobe Jeremiah noted thatmost of the problems facing women in South Sudan are related to cultures. For example, women are denied right to inherit their father’s properties.

She explained that the association will be making awareness through various communication channels in order to let women know their right.

Martha Jobe urged the church to help them in achieving their goal of liberating women from all forms of discrimination.