Women Group forms community Land Forum

BY Rofina Teteng

Women groups have formed a 20-member forum toadvocate for women landinheritance mechanism and legal frameworks.

Women Foundation for Humanity (WFH),a-women led organization helped facilitated formation of thenew community land forum.

The group willtrain and teach fellow women on inheritance rights and the laws that protect women’s rights, for example the land Act, local government Act 2009 and also the constitutions of South Sudan.

With funding from Norwegian Peoples’ Aid (NPA), the program is part of the “Land Resource Project” focusing on women land rights, being implemented in four locations of Gondokoro, Juba Nabari, Shirikat and Kapuri.

Drabuga Dorothy, a member of Greater Equatoria Land Alliance (GELA). The forum will create space for women to discuss land issues and be able to reach for help from concerned organizations.

“The formation of the community land forum will be important especially for creating space for women to meet and talk about those issues specially land issues that they are facing this community and to see a way forwards on how they can be helped and how they can be linked to other organizations,” he said.

Miss Dorothy underscored that the program came as women continue to face a lot of challenges especiallyin regards to land inheritance rights.

“In South Sudan, women are being deprived off their lands and they don’t have access to mechanisms for acquiringland. It’s important for us to educate them about those right, for example, if a woman lost her husband, she is not given the right to inherit the propertiesbut if they get to know their rights, they will be able to claim what belongs to them,” she said.

She explained that most women are not informed about their rights, rendering them vulnerable to manipulation by men.

“As I speak now, most of these women are vulnerable; they don’t know anything about their rights. But we have taken it as responsibility to make sure that these women are being helped to know their rights, “she said.

She added that by encouraging women to attend meetings and other public activities through forums like the community places, they can be able to know about the things that happening in the country. She also said our culture and Norms towards women that’s why somewomen are not going to the public due to their norms.

Meanwhile,Cecilia Ederise Chairperson of Juba Nabari, in the office of Quarter Council who said thatshe thanked the women foundation for Humanity for coming up with such ideas so that to teach women aboutland rights.

“Thank you Women Foundation for Humanity. We are blessed because it’s the first time such organization is coming to our area.

She conceded that“women are facing a lot of challenges because if you get married and the husband dies, your children will not inherit the properties so the properties will be taken by the in-laws.”

She urged community elders not to encourage such practices.

Josephine BenistoBajemain, a teacher at Juba Nabari Primary also said women are facing a lot of problems due to land grabbing issues.

“Even if your husband is alive, still your land can be grabbed by any person who has a lot of money,” she said.She called on the government to punish those grabbing land from ordinary people.