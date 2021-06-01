jubamonitor@yahoo.com
WOMEN-Forum established for leadership quality

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The government has established a leadership forum to develop a policy framework and enhance political participation of women in the country.

The forum was established by women leaders during the opening of a two-day workshop yesterday under the  theme “Strengthen Women’s Participation in Peace and Nation-building”

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Rebecca NyandengGarang De Mabiorofficiated the launch of the women leadership forum that would strengthen the leadership skills and to raise their participation in political decision-making and handling of security issues.

Speaking to the media at the workshop, VPNyandengGarang said that the long-term objective of the forum was to increase their influence on political decision-making.

“Women discovered that they face common challenges in achieving greater rights. Together, they defined their objectives as advocates and worked on developing the expertise to achieve them. This forum will help all women in the country to work together and increase their roles in peace and security in the country,” Mabior said.

She added that the forum would also increase opportunities for women to take part in political decision-making and also work on increasing participation in gaining better access to the security services in all sector.

The Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal Sarah CletoRial said women liberated the country and brought the independence, adding that it was high time they were united to fight for their rights.

“If woman are majority I believe there will be success in South Sudan.We women’s are not selfish, we are not fighting for the seats but if we are not represented well then our voices will not be heard,” she said.

The Minister of Gender, Child Social Welfare, Ayaa Benjamin Warille said that the forum would provide the space for dialogue and discuss access of the achievement that promoted gender equality.

The two day forum is sponsored by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) and United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

