Women demand rural empowerment

By Kidega Livingstone

Women groups in Juba have urged the government and Non-Governmental Organizations working in the country to empowered their fellow folks in rural areas.

Chairperson of Hai Baraka women group, Betty Julius said the empowerment of the women would be the first step to eradicate poverty in families and should be extended those in the villages.

“I am one of the women benefitting from the women empowerment program brought to us by the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI). Since then we have started doing well for our families. I asked that such programs should be extended to some of our fellow women in the villages,” Betty told Juba Monitor in an interview on Wednesday.

They have given me goats and chicken for rearing, and now I can sell to earn me little income. I am a very happy woman when seeing my children going to school. Women can do better business than men,” she added.

Ms. Betty who is among the thirty women in the group said that women around Juba who were benefitting from such programs started earning little income for sustainability.

“As I talk, women around Juba here are benefiting from such programs and they are doing well. My appeal is that any program for the empowerment of women should not rotate around Juba only, it should be pushed to other women out there,” she said.

NGOs empowering women in Juba and other states t included Daughters of Mary Immaculate, Voice for Change Women Organization, and United Nation Industrial Organization.

Chairperson of Nyakuron Women Group, Ruzina Lazaro said women outside Juba had the capacity of cultivation since they had large land for farming.

She said the program on agriculture and business should be extended to them, “We got enough land in Gorom but we have only one tractor serving the whole village. We need some NGOs or government to send tractors for us women, not for free we shall hire them,” Ruzina said.

The Manager for Food and Security Program for Daughters of Mary Immaculate, Sr. Rani Mary said her organization had embarked on women empowerment programs in the areas of agriculture and entrepreneurship in most parts of the counties of the defunct Jubek State.

“Our program on food security especially for women is not only in Juba area but also extended to other counties to benefit those women who were in the rural areas. Our main challenge is only insecurity to reach other states,” Sr. Rani said.

Earlier Executive Director for Voice for Change, Dorothy Baduruba said with the conflict in most parts of the country the partners who had been helping women had shifted their activities to peaceful areas.