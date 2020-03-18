jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 19th, 2020
HomeNewsWomen demand equal rights for children with disabilities
News

Women demand equal rights for children with disabilities

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Lemi Emmanuel

Women in Yei River County are urging the government to ensure equal rights for all school going children.

They said children living with disabilities need have equal rights with those who are physically fit.

Speaking during a talk show on the International Women Day in Yei, Medina Kiden who works for Disable Action Groups (DAG) said the new government should establish specific schools for people with special needs.

She said the mute and visually impaired need to be given equal rights that other children have.

“The parents of those school going children with physical impairment should report cases that discriminate people living with disabilities,” she said.

Kiden continued that the number of disabled and physically impaired school going girls is higher than that of boys in Yei River County.

She hailed both national and international and Non-Governmental Organizations that have been supporting people living with disabilities in Yei River County.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Ethiopian, Kenyan flights to be suspended if situation dictates

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon Flights from Ethiopia and Kenya will be suspended if the situation of coronavirus (COVID- 19) continues to escalate in the aforesaid countries, the Ministry of Health said. Kenya and Ethiopia have confirmed cases of coronavirus but flights have continued to land in Juba International Airport. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health suspended FLY Dubai and Egyptian Air over efforts to curb the escalation of Coronavirus from coming to South Sudan. Dr. Makur Matur Koryom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said that the suspension of Dubai...
News

Tonj County is calm after cattle raids

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Authorities in Tonj County of Warrap State confirmed that security situation in the area was normal after recent fighting among armed youth. Last week the armed youth in the area clashed with their neighboring Western Bahr el Ghazal State counterparts over cattle. Gabriel Awan Makuoch Secretary General for former Tonj State called on the armed youth from neighboring Western Bahr El Ghazal State to respect the prevailing peace in the country to pave ways for development. “We cannot achieve development without peace, we are tired of...
error: Content is protected !!