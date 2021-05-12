Women demand economic Empowerment

By John Agok

The Chairperson of Women Bloc South Sudan (WBSS) yesterday demanded implementation of Women enterprise funds as stipulated in R-ARCSS in a bid to empower women economically.

Over twenty women conducted One Day workshop that was geared towards two thematic topics; Advocacy forum on strengthening Women’s Voice on Good Governance and Democracy in line with article 1.4.4 of Chapter 1 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in The Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and Women’s Economic Empowerment in line with Chapter IV, article 4.15 .15 of the R-ARCSS.

Amer called on government and international partners to inject funds into Women Bloc projects that will build the capacity of Women to participate in economic development.

“I am appealing to our government and international partners to help financially in supporting to enhance their skills in business management and build capacity in economic development”, she said.

She applauded the President of South Sudan in taking up the lead to implement the 35% women representation and urged more efforts to be exerted.

“I really thank President Kiir and other parties to the agreement in honoring the 35% women representation as stipulated in the R-ARCSS,” she added.

Meanwhile, Regina Ossa Lullo the Director General in the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare commended the forum on raising up issues that need immediate response from both government and other relevant partners to support Women in building their capacity through economic empowerment.

She pledged her support through the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

“We in the Ministry will double our efforts to support any activity that can enhance women empowerment both economically and politically,” she said.