Women demand deficit on gender quota

By John Agok

The Young Women Christian Association, South Sudan last Friday demand their remaining slot of 2 percent representation from R-TGONU to fulfill the 35 percent affirmative action as stipulated in the R-ARCSS.

While speaking to the press after confirming collected data of Women elected and nominated in R-TGONU to be 33percent, the group asked for remaining slots to be completed.

This came after the one day conference which was convened to strengthen women capacity and to enable them understand their roles and statuses in the implementation of the 35 percent Affirmative action at all levels in the country.

“We call RTGONU parties to demonstrate commitment in all upcoming appointments and compensate the women in their parties of the seats lost in the previous appointment at all levels. These include undersecretaries and foreign missions. We appeal to the parties to include Young Women in their appointments,” the statement read.

The women group described the overall implementation of the R-ARCSS as sluggish and missing many deadlines. They urged the parties to the agreement to expedite the reconstitution of the States Parliaments and look into proper formation of Administrative areas with 35 percent Affirmative Action in place.

In this Conference Women were briefed on the R-ARCSS document and the permanent Constitution Making Process concern gaps which needed to be fulfilled.

They presented press statement which read that the status of the implementation of the minimum 35 percentwomen quota was as per Articles 16 (4A) of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011as amended, 1.1.4 and 1.12.2on Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-(ARCSS) 2018.

This document would be presented to Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare (MoGC&SW), the RTNLA and the Foreign Embassies.

However the conference was expected to be graced by the Speaker of ParliamentNunu Kumba and the Vice President in charge Gender Cluster Mama Nyandeng De Mabior. Rebecca J. Kwacje opened the conference attended by CSO, Advocates and Young Women leaders from the government institutions.