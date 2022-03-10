Women call for awareness to break the bias

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

As the world celebrates on 8th March, the International Women’s Day, Yei River- County women called for awareness to break all forms of barriers affecting them.

They called for collective responsibility to overcome the Bias in the communities, schools’ colleges and universities.

Mary Tukwaje Voice for Shange Senior Case Manager said awareness plays a big role in breaking the bias.

Mary appealed to the government, none governmental organizations to take full charge of women awareness on the negative behavior that leads to violence at homes and the communities.

She believes that women are capable of doing what men do whether in office or at home.

“Some of the barriers can be overcome if we put the following into consideration. If we identify that these are the problems that affecting the females, it is good for government and none governmental organizations to take charge full charge of awareness to the communities especially women. Advocacy on international days can also help overcome some of the bias. ,” she testified.

She pleaded to the government to improve the security in the country in order for women to progress and reduce the burden on men.

Tukwaje said, she believes that if there is total peace and security, women would rapidly progress through the businesses they conduct.

“It is not that we are competing to take the positions of men but we need to be in equal level with them pursuing equal opportunities together. Another thing which I believe will break barriers is security improvement. The government should look into improving the security such that women are able to go to outside markets to bring goods and sell. Am here pleading to our government on behalf of the other women that our governments listen to us. If there is security, South Sudan will be a better place for everyone,” cites the senior case worker.

Another woman Joy Catherine working for humanity and inclusion reminded all stakeholders to support the women in raising their issues.

She called on the government, none governmental organizations civil society faith-based organizations, UN agencies Youths to collectively work towards uplifting the rights of women in the societies

“It is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders which comprises of government, local and international organizations, civil society faith-based organizations and youths to uplift the women in order to come out in advocacy to talk about their position and rights so that it is heard all over,” she appeals.

The international women’s day is annually celebrated on the 8 March to offer an opportunity to reflect on progress made by the south Sudanese women.

It is also to advocate for change, celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who played extra-ordinary role in the history of the country.

The day is also meant to advocate for more women participation on the top government positions including parliament and taking part in decision making.

This Year’s global theme for the international women’s day is: Break the Bias while the national theme is gender equality for sustainability.