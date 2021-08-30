jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 30th, 2021
News

Women bloc meeting called off

By Atimaku Joan

The Women Bloc of South Sudan meeting which was scheduled to take place yesterday was called off due to issues related or interconnected with the covid19 restrictions.

Speaking to the media at the local hotel,the Chairperson of the Bloc Amer Manyok Deng said that the restriction outlined in the documents forbid any gathering of three people and above.

“There is no party today, the document says no party and no meeting at all,” said Deng.

However workers at the venue revealed that they were suspecting the presence of spies in the gathering places was common to ensure that a sitting of more than two people was not held

Meanwhile, a communication seen by Juba Monitor, the Red Army Foundation, distanced themselves from agreeing to attend the women’s meeting.

 It was earlier indicated that the Red Army Foundation could not verify the dependable meeting led by Amer Manyok Deng, adding the two institutions did not agree to hold a joint meeting as circulated in some of the of the outlets.

“Red Army Foundation didn’t communicate or agree on anything with Women Bock or Cde Amer and Red Army Foundation has no link with PCCA,” stated in the document.

It added that per  its current designation  Red Army Foundation is unable to make any political statement supporting or condemning anybody or any institution.

They said that all political statements will be made by the SPLM Red Army League.

“Under the leadership of Deng Bol Aruai Bol will continue as a neutral National Patriotic Veterans organization focusing on legacy preservation, humanitarian, developmental and commercial activities,” It stated

