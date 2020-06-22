jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 22nd, 2020
News

Women Bloc demand three female governors

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The South Sudan Women Bloc is demanding three slots of the gubernatorial positions to be allocated to women.

The call came as the major parties agreed last week on the allocation of the states, and the parties are now gearing towards the appointments of states governors.

The bloc says at least one female governor should be appointed in the three greater regions of Bahr el Ghazal, Equatoria and Upper Nile to fulfill the 35 percent affirmative action stipulated in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Women made a call on Saturday 20th of June 2020,  when Women Bloc commemorate to  marks the 6th Anniversary since the initiation and the official recognition by IGAD in 20th of June 2014.

During the commemoration of 6th anniversary of the Women Bloc, The Chairperson of Bloc, Amer Manyok Deng said women across country embarked on shinning a light in the struggle for equality in the political, economic and socio- cultural events in South Sudan.

“Women of South Sudan have gone through discriminations for too long. Although we have achieved some progress in the fight for women’s rights, we have not arrived yet there. We definitely managed to bring women’s 35 participation in the government on the table and we appreciate government effort in honoring it by appointing female vice president and more women in key ministerial positions. We expected the government to do more in ensuring that women are given more chances at the political offices and economic empowerment,” Manyok said.

 “So let the government do more in providing women with employment and business opportunities.” She added that economically strong women would empowered their families and then there will be a peaceful and prosperous nation.

She requested the government to do more in ending rape, gender bases violence and cultural practices that overrides women’s rights.

Amer urge government to quickly finalize the implementation of the peace agreement and fully form the government so that the citizens can get back to normalcy and embark on economic development.

“Our people are still suffering in refugee camps, PoCs and in the Diaspora and they will only come when the government is fully set and functioning well for the benefit of people,” she stressed.

Vidona Achai Kuol Deim, Ministry of Petroleum Counsel said gender equality and women empowerment were their goals and not basically desirable for themselves but also for achieving others.

“There is a strong need to press forward women issues and address gender equality,” Kuol said.

