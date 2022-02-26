Women are not marriage tools

By Bida Elly David

Activists over the weekend have counseled men to avoid exhausting women as marriage tools instead of building their careers towards developing children.

This development arose during the launch of the South Sudan economic Monitor which focused on job creation in the Country.

Speaking during the panel discussion, Data Gordon, the Executive Director for Okay Africa Foundation South Sudan urged men to exempt the culture of using women as tools of taking care of children without exercising their skills.

He pointed out that in most African Societies these days, women after being married were only subjected to produce and take care of children.

Data pointed out that the mindset of exempting women from jobs without exercising their business skills was an act against female rights and passive traditional perception.

Furthermore, Data underscored that men’s mindset should not drive women away from economic activities rather pave ways for them to prosper.

However, he pointed out that some people have taken the concept that most women working in bars, hotels, restaurants as well as in the market were prostitutes.

He urged women to open their minds towards doing income-generating jobs and businesses to support their families and avoid the mentality of being called housewives.