Thursday, June 10th, 2021
Woman stabs co-wife during a fight

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A woman stabbed and injured her co-wife in the neck at Pagirinya refugee camp in Uganda on Tuesday.

The fight between Jackline Tabu and her cowife Opia Christine left Opia in a comma after being stabbed.

Jackline is however reported to be on the run over fears of facing arrest.

Opia, the second wife to Tabu explained in agony that Jackline would have killed her in the fight had it not been her neighbors who managed to rescue and rushed her to Adjumani hospital for treatment.

“It was going to be bad news for the people of this camp, she was going to die if we didn’t rush her to the hospital,”neighbor said.

Mama Alua Shaida the care taker of Opia in the hospital wondered why someone would grab the law in her hands and attempt to murder the other.

“Why should you take law into your hands,” She asked.

Mr. Ladu Samuel their husband could not be reached for comments by the time of filling the report.

Mr. Taban James the block leader strongly condemned the act warning the locals against the dangers of taking laws in to their hands.

“It is a barbaric act, why are you spoiling the name of South Sudanese,’’ Mr. James asked angrily.

