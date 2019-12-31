Woman demands justice for late husband

By: Kitab A Unango

Tensa Mathew, a woman whose husband was killed on Christmas in Juba has called on the government to bring to book the suspects.

She said her late husband Mathew Nbgarama was brutally killed by unidentified person.

Tensa, a mother of six children said, “I do not know what to do next with these children alone. I want the government to do what it can why my husband was killed and what I am going to do with the children.”

Late Mathew Nbgarama a resident of Shuk-Zande was found dead on the 26th December in his room with both eyes plugged off.

Last Thursday, the police confirmed that they have arrested over 30 suspected criminals for various crimes including robbery and murder during festive celebration in Juba.

Ezbone Kiza Charles, the brother of late Mathew said the assailant who killed his brother was among the thirty suspects arrested by the police for investigation.

According to Kiza, the man was suspected for killing his brother because of his previous dispute with him.

“The day before he was found dead inside the room, the deceased had a quarrel with someone who threatened him with death and the police have arrested the person,” Kiza told Juba Monitor on phone yesterday.

“We will follow up with the police after the last funeral prayer which will take place today (yesterday) to know whether the person arrested was the one who murdered my brother or not,” he added.