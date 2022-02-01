WOE TO A MAN WHO MURDERED HIS MOTHER!

Odongo Odoyo

By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)

It is reported that a man, from South Sudan, has murdered his very own mother in Adjumani refugee camp in Uganda. What angered him kill his mother is what all men are traditionalized not to quarrel because of. It is still an intact culture that men never quarrel or even ask for food when they are hungry, but this wicked dude, after having left food on fire being cooked by his mother and gone somewhere to have a sip of alcohol, came back and asked his mother where the food she cooked was. When his mother told him to take rest as she completed what she was doing and then bring him his food, he lost his temper and grasped a stick and beat his mother to death. What an uncultured man! What a wicked man! A typical South Sudanese can never even change his mood upon hearing the news of no lunch at home, leave alone quarreling. How I wish the DNA of the murderer be checked to identify which African merchant bore this bad boy, and where was he raised up in? As murder is a capital sin against God, murdering of mothers by their children could be more than a capital sin because, instead of compensating your mother for the care and love she gave you when you were in the womb until you reached the level you killed her, you send her to the grave where she be living alone in pain of the heavy soil, darkness of the hell, and other strange things of death. I pray that the innocent soul of this cool-murdered mother haunts this man as early as today in the prison cell where he is jailed. Cursed is him and his descendants!