WJmisses Nation cup official opening ceremony

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan’s music star, Wonlok James Logira aka WJ the King has missed participation among the 24 selected singersin the BIFTY project (sing for Africa)Africa Cup of Nation opening ceremony due to Covid-19 relatedrestriction.

In a telephone interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the King of Lokwilili Kingdom said that the organizers cancelled his trip to Yaoundé, Cameroon for performance at the AFCON opening on Sunday due to Covid-19restrictions.

The singer however said the organizers have informed him that he will be attending at the end of the games.

“We are going to be there at the end of the competition, we are just waiting for the date”, Said WJ the King.

The BIFTY Association last year selected the WJ the King alongside 23 African musician to perform in the support for the peace and unity of the African nations through the “sing for Africa project.”

In light with the evolution of the health crisis and the challenges imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, AFCON and the local organizing committee has agreed an upper limit of 60-80 percent for the capacity of the stadium in the Africa cup of nation.

The 2022 African cup of nation in Cameroon marked the 33rd premiere Africa competition contested by teams from various national teams.

The competition is played by senior teams of the various countries of the Africa continent scheduled to take place initially in 2021 but was eventually shifted to February 2022 due to the corona virus pandemic, which resulted into cancellation of various Africa football tournaments including the African cup of nation (AFCON)