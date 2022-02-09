Wizards apprehended after threatening evangelists

By Bida Elly David

Three wizards were apprehended by Maridi local authorities of Western Equatoria State yesterday for having threatened to kill evangelists who carried home to home evangelization of the word of the Lord.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Alex Daniel the press secretary in the office of the governor said that the incident transpired when the men of God requested the wizards to surrender their traditional charms and costumes as a symbol of repentance and turned to the Lord for redemption but they objected and expelled them by shooting guns on them.

‘’The men of God were attacked when they took evangelization initiative to conduct house to house proclamation of the word of God demanding the wizards to surrender their charms and turn their hearts to the Lord through repentance’’ Daniel said

Furthermore, underscored that despite the fact that some wizards welcomed the evangelization initiative, 3 of them who refused to surrender their charms to the Lord’s hand expelled the preachers through gunshots where 3 of them sustained injuries and rushed to the local hospital for emergency response.

‘’Although some wizards welcomed the evangelization initiative, 3 of them waged attacks on the evangelists through gunshots resulting to injuries of 3 evangelists who were immediately rushed to the hospital for quick medical treatment’’ Daniel added

He pointed out that Bodi Michael, the Maridi County Commissioner urged the community to adhere to the call of God through the evangelists his servants since the word of God redeemed them all.

‘’I call on the community especially the wizards and the herbalists to respect the people of God who tirelessly and pricelessly work hard to enrich them with the Gospel of the Lord to meet their salvation and redemption’’ Bodi quoted

However, Daniel concluded that the apprehended wizards were tentatively released based on the condition that they refrained from their acts and the injured evangelists were undergoing treatment at Maridi main hospital