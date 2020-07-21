Witnessing the fall of a young nation -Part 1

By Ngor Khot Garang

This land though it has turned out to be a fertile ground for all sorts of negativity, nothing will ever replace the fact that it was made to be one of the best countries in the African continent. For once, we are black and this should give us every reason to believe that we have our identity but do we know our identity? Do we know where we belong and how beautiful we are? As a South Sudanese who fought with tooth and nails for the liberation of this country, don’t you feel ashamed when you celebrate the death of your fellow brother from another tribe? What about seeing a street lined with bodies of South Sudanese killed by a fellow South Sudanese? What comes into mind, do you celebrate or mourn?

As a leader, do you lie down at night to have rest on your comfortable king bed when millions of South Sudanese are having sleepless nights thinking of where to get their next meals and if they would stay alive? What about a 16 young girl who has to quit the school to be a wife of a wealthy 70-year-old man? As a wealthy man, how do you feel when you marry a 16-year-old girl who is young enough to be your last-born or granddaughter? What of an orphan whose future has been ruined by those who killed his parents?

To be honest with myself, these without doubt are what happen on our daily lives. They are not feigned stories. Many of such happenings have been witnessed since the country got its independent from Sudan. We have chosen to be our own enemies in a rich land that has provisions for all of us. The country itself was made rich by God so that we can share the gifts of nature together. But what we cannot understand is why few people are the ones slurping from the breast which can feed all the people of South Sudan.

The Africa’s youngest nation would have been the best and most productive nations in the world but many questions like why are South Sudanese still killing themselves, and who is behind all these have always been asked and nobody has ever bothered to answer these questions. The greater number of people is still crying due to ever relapsing pain and almost everything seemed lost.

Suffering is everywhere in the country and things are even getting worse. On the street, children who should have been in the school are begging from people who are also busy with their own lives. Coffin makers are making a lot of money more than poor women who had to spend the whole day selling tomatoes under scorching sun to make sure that they put food on the table for their children. Grave diggers who are mostly young people are cursing the living so that they get work because they have nothing to do that could give them huge money than grave digging business because many people are dying daily which is their only source of employment. Young girls and women are being ganged rape and the government becomes blind when they are asked to identify the rapists. And almost everything is not completely right.

Many people are not sure if they are truly alive or not. Hope, as it has always been one of the best foods for majority of South Sudanese is losing its taste and meaning. A lot of people have been passing through a lot of difficult moments with hope that all will be well. When you lost your loved one, you console yourself because hope would be there to tell you that it would be better. And when you have nothing to eat or school fees for your children, hope will be pointing you to a brighter future but right now, it seemed and I am not wrong to say this, that hope has been telling us lies. We have always remained strong for years even at times when we did not have the strength to move on with hopes that it would get better. But the waiting was in vain. Just imagine the 21 years of suffering, bloodshed, loss of precious lives only for us to end up in unfathomable dungeon of suffering, pain and consistent killings.

Who has ever had a thought about these challenges we are going through today? Who has a thought of the suffering and division of South Sudan when the country got her independence from the then Sudan? It was well known that South Sudan would stand as one of the prosperous countries in Africa in the next five years because little was known about people who were going to swindle the funds that were going to make South Sudan one of the developed countries in the region. Schools were expected to be more than bars. Roads and hospitals were going to be an addition let alone tall buildings and orphanages for street children.

These were the expectations of the people of South Sudan not these senseless killings of people and the destruction of a country that was supposed to be built for the betterment and wellbeing of all the people of Sudan. The country itself is now witnessing her own destruction and the destruction of her own people.