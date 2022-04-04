WISHING MUSLIMS WELL DURING HOLY MONTH OF RAMAD￼AN

The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of Juba Monitor together with the entire population and friends of the Muslim Community in the country and far beyond wish to take this early opportunity to join our Muslim brothers and sisters as they begin fasting for the Holy Month of Ramadan. It has always been our pleasure as a Media House to recognize the vital contribution of the Muslim fraternity in developing our status as an institution and bringing peace and stability to the country. We shall walk the journey with you throughout the month.