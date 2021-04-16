WISDOM AND OLD AGE ARE GIFTS FROM GOD

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Today l am hosting my old friend Simon Soro Kenyi, the Paramount Chief, who walked to my office and with disarming slime, one cannot stop listening to his tell-tales of the past, present and the future. This time l had no option but to assure him of the well though contribution which goes under the heading “Blessing, wisdom and many years of age are gift from God” read more:-

“Blessing, wisdom and many years of age are gift from God andare better than wealth.

The work of the wise man to the people

Wise man has direct link between people and government at the grassroot level and be close to the people, listens to the people with good understanding. Wise man makes people know that good and evil never mix Wise man protectsthe future of the coming generations, make people plan togetherand tackle their problem together. Wise man is always frank and very careful in doing his work or talking to people Wise man brings blamers to understand reality and justice. Wise man makes people know that it is easy to jump into problems but is difficult to come out of problems. Wise man cooperates with the Minority of the people with wisdom and never cooperate with the majority of the people without wisdom. Wise man makes people know that lack of cooperation is the source of conflict and disagreement. Wise man is the custodian of histories of families, clans, community, county, state, and the Nation in general. Wise man does not rush in taking decision Wise man is always slow in doing work but is sure for success Wise man makes people not to behave like the children carelessly play with toys. Wise man protects people from lingering without national responsibility. Wise man is free to talk to anyone, anytime and anywhere. Wise man wants dignity of work and the rights of the workers to be protected. Wise man does not want people to be deceived to accept any policy that send people to sleep waiting to be given little food to eat with fear and doubt. Wise man fears God, does not want war and division Wise man wants the following to be allowed for the people. Freedom for the participation of all people of South Sudan in building of the nation. Freedom for the peaceful community meetings for development and unity Freedom of culture for better living together like the sons and daughters of one family. Freedom of movement in the country without fear and threat. Freedom of religion to make peace, unity, forgiveness, reconciliation to spring in the hearts of all people without border.

So all that I put in writing are my own thinking but I can accept any correction from anybody,anytime and anywhere.

Thanks you all and May God bless you all.

Simon SoroKenyi

Elder of Yangwara Community,

Paramount Chief of Rokon Payam

Juba County, Central Equatoria State

Tel. 0928 167 081”