Thursday, May 20th, 2021
Editorial

WILLINGNESS SHOULD DICTATE PRICES REDUCTION

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Sometimes there must be willingness to succeed in what one undertakes to do. The business community mouth-pieces in the name of chamber of commerce and business union among others have been talking about price reduction of basic commodities since the dollar rate was shot down by the local currency, the SSP. The USD rates have remained hanging utmost 450 a single. But the prices are not in any hurry to go down or be reduced. Some traders are playing a hide and seek games that when some authorities are around, they would be very busy to be seen to have lowered or reduced their commodities prices. It has been argued that in the open market, the price control was not easy to apply, although needs monitoring and control for the sake of the common-man. There should be appropriate consideration when we talk about open market we must consider that prices of some basic items cannot be pegged on any foreign exchange rates. The reality of growing tomato, onion, cabbage at the backyard must start to be a reality to all. It will reduce dependence on the so called importation. Honestly some chicken farmers are doing very well in the country and need to me role model to others who should be intending to follow suit. There have been cases where talking have been too much than action. Yes roadside hawkers and small scale traders have been experiencing too many taxation from different players, some legal and some imposed for individual as the situation might prevail at the time. The City Hall fathers and the institutions that are perceived to be advocating for the well-being of these class of the citizens should have some semblance of protection from the high authorities and formalized to open market if and when the economy has gained momentum. At the moment it needs monitoring and support from the authorities considering where these people have come from and the stand they have had to put in place to survive this far. I do not want to tell the mayor what he should do because we have said it severally, but during their meeting with the State Chamber of Commerce to find out some solutions facing the traders and their possible recourse, sanity and humanity should lead the way to have the matters settled for the aim of the improvement of the city in all ways. For this, the mayor needs to include all residents in his different programs intended to improve the welfare and well-being of all. It is time the city fathers understand that they have been mandated by the state government to bring in programs that would be beneficial to the general public for a capital city, Juba.The residents should not leave everything to be done by the authorities alone. The garbage, the plastics and the dumping of the wastes should be a collective concern although the council is expected to ensure hygienic situation in the town.

