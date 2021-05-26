WILL UPPING AUCTION ALLOCATION TAME MARKET PRICES

The Central Bank has increased its weekly auction allocations in a move to contained the high rate of dollars and stabilize the economy. Commercial banks are to get five million from the previous three million auction weekly while Forex Bureaus’ are set for three million USD from the previous two million. Indeed this will tame the high rate of madness which has been associated with the green buck in the local market. The move will also cut down the size of black-market operators who are already feeling the pinch after the bank started releasing the USD through auctions to the local consumers. It is easier to get the USD through the commercial banks in a competitive rates. The business circles point out that it was becoming possible to get the USD to import than walking to black market dealers where a number of risk could be faced. While the behaviors of SSP vs USD is being noticed, there is lack of prices of basic commodities being harmonized to be pocket friendly to the common-man. Indeed Central Bank cannot force prices reduction in a free market zone since there are other bodies which are charged with that. These institutions should work collectively to ensure prices were harmonized to the level where it was reachable. Traders and the entire business set ups should stop talking about the dollar rates as an excuse in hiking or leaving the prices of basic commodities to remain abnormally high. It cannot be a vibrant economy when the common-man is suffering by not meeting the basics. It is agreed that the economy has suffered through a number of issues including crisis coupled with the coronavirus pandemic. This should be an eye opener to make people work hard collectively but not at the expense of the general public.