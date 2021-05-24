WILL THE NEW FACE CHANGE NRA

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

A colleague walked in the office and faced me with one question. Will the new National Revenue Authority (NRA) make it where others have failed? I looked at him and then answered that it was time he made it in the non-oil sector revenue collection. Going by his starting point and the support by the government through the leadership, l do not see why Dr. Patrick Mugoya can fail. He has the overwhelming political goodwill and partnership players to back his move to success. I reminded my friend that just last week the leadership told politicians to leave and not interfere with the affairs of the revenue collection body. My friend was convinced that the leadership meant well but there are some wheeler-dealers who will do anything to bend the laws to suit them. They are those who will be using the names of the appointing authorities to derail the well-planned and arranged system which is geared into taming the flow of the revenue for the further developments. He is aware of all the possible and the impossible. He is aware of what it take to hold or be in the helm of the NRA. There are tax evaders and those who will go to any length to strangle the goodwill and make it impossible for Dr. Mugoya to do his work. His fear was based on the past where a number of wheeler-dealers had encroached right inside the NRA making it difficult for the operations to run smoothly. I told him to forget the past because the lesson had been learned and cannot be repeated again. There was proof of transformation by NRA involving all key players to make the move forward to boost the country’s non-oil revenue and ensure that every state had its operations well designed to suit the local conditions. It was not possible with the hawk-eyed and keen application of the current tax base to make the impossible very possible. I told him that the habit of walk-in- walk-out that was common at the NRA headquarters had ceased with proper clearance from the gate to the offices where one had business to attend to unlike the previous habit. I was convinced that with proper order in place, nothing would tamper with the daily operations of the tax body. There are strong indications that the middlemen or third parties must stop interfering with the operations of NRA and let the revenue collection progress smoothly to help in the supplementation of the national budget for national development.I strongly believe that Dr. Mugoya will find it possible to concentrate on the task ahead and leave behind the past dented NRA records and create a positive one for the well-being and future use in the country. There are obstacles but the good doctor must learn to go through them. He should not surrender to the unknown because he has the blessing and the backing of the appointing authority to go about and do his work conclusively.