WILL CHIEFS DECISION TO REDUCE BRIDE PRICE WORK?

The decision taken by the local chiefs in Jonglei should be harmonized to be ladder to the right direction for the youth to gain marital status. The chiefs met in Sherikat, Juba recently and agreed to have the bride prices reduced to 30 cows maximum but one had an obligation if he can to pay as much as he could without duress. Some communities have been paying more than 100 cows beyond the current ability of the youth, some who have just come out of schools while the economic situation is yet another hindrance to the availability of animals to pay the bride price. The decision by the chiefs may take a long time to implement but it is worth taking the chance to try the implementation. The chief are well aware of the resistance by some people, whom they have warned in advance to respect their collective decisions. These people who are always opposing the chiefs’ decisions are mostly Juba operatives and have very little with reality on the ground. They should understand the agony the youth are undergoing to get married in the present atmosphere within their localities. They are mostly forced to get involved in criminal activities like cattle raiding to meet their expectation, which sometimes ends up in fatality. The local chiefs have good ideas and the implementation should be encouraged through community and societal dialogues where they should agree that it was time for bride prices to be reduced and paid according to one’s ability without the past myth in which majority believed a respected man must be able to give more cows for marriage. The world is changing and those living with the old habit should start realizing that the youth or their children have become of being independent and self-seekers who could be allowed to pursue education instead of being married off at a tender age, mostly girls.