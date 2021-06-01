jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
Editorial

WILL CHIEFS DECISION TO REDUCE BRIDE PRICE WORK?

The decision taken by the local chiefs in Jonglei should be harmonized to be ladder to the right direction for the youth to gain marital status.  The chiefs met in Sherikat, Juba recently and agreed to have the bride prices reduced to 30 cows maximum but one had an obligation if he can to pay as much as he could without duress. Some communities have been paying more than 100 cows beyond the current ability of the youth, some who have just come out of schools while the economic situation is yet another hindrance to the availability of animals to pay the bride price. The decision by the chiefs may take a long time to implement but it is worth taking the chance to try the implementation. The chief are well aware of the resistance by some people, whom they have warned in advance to respect their collective decisions. These people who are always opposing the chiefs’ decisions are mostly Juba operatives and have very little with reality on the ground. They should understand the agony the youth are undergoing to get married in the present atmosphere within their localities. They are mostly forced to get involved in criminal activities like cattle raiding to meet their expectation, which sometimes ends up in fatality. The local chiefs have good ideas and the implementation should be encouraged through community and societal dialogues where they should agree that it was time for bride prices to be reduced and paid according to one’s ability without the past myth in which majority believed a respected man must be able to give more cows for marriage. The world is changing and those living with the old habit should start realizing that the youth or their children have become of being independent and self-seekers who could be allowed to pursue education instead of being married off at a tender age, mostly girls.

TRUTH Vs. JUSTICE, THE TRUTH & RECONCILIATION COMMISSION [PART 3]

Poiya Isaac Lagu, (LLM). Our elders say "first thing first". The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is supposed to be established in three months after formation of the RTGoNUand commences its activities not later than a month, thereafter in accordance to Article 5.2.1.2 of the . Although the parties signed for it, to me; it seems not all accepted it.Yet they are bound by what they signed, they can't deny unless the contrary is proved. Up to now we are still waiting, they say in local Arabic of Juba…beraberaa'ninabe'wosulu...Literally; in English...
Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com The glass ceiling is a metaphor for the invisible barrier that prevents women from rising to senior positions. It is not easy to be a woman in a world run by men. To be in a top position whether you are the CEO of a company, a politician, a minister, deputy minister, office clerk, or working in a regular job while at the same time juggling being a mother, a wife, a sister, or a life partner and being a colleague is not a simple...
SAY BIG NO TO EXTERNAL INFLUENCE

Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I did say before in this column that Africa must stand for their fellow Africa firmly and honestly. There is no way the whites will ever support what is black to be good to them. Sometimes l wonder if the UN and its many arms and organs were only created to deal with only the black-man. The UN Security Council sat and deliberated on the issue of this country. It is not the first time but all the results almost remain the same....
UJOSS MUST SETTLE DOWN TO WORK NOW.

Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Thanks to the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (Ujoss) for handling the election for the new office maturely and with well thought distinction. Well thought handling goes to Media Authority who nominated Mr. Sapana Abui to stand in as the returning officers for the scribes' election. Patrick Oyiet now takes the helm of the union to the next level. He has a daunting task ahead of him which was not accomplished by the outgoing office under Oliver Modi. The outgoing office did...
