Wildlife officer gunned down in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that armed youths suspected to be from the neighboring Panyijar County of Unity State killed a 2nd lieutenant wildlife officer and one civilian at a fishing ground on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Juba Monitor, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who’s the official acting statespokesperson told Juba Monitor that tension is high along the border of unity and Lakes States.

“The armed youths fromPanyijar Countylast week,attacked the same area of Amongpiny killing people and raidedcattle. Now they have come back and killed 2 people againand nobody know the motive of their plan,” he said.

300 herds of cattle were raided by armed youth last month in Amongpiny Payam.

However, attempts to reach the Minister of Information and Communication in Unity State, Makuei Bol, for comments were futile.