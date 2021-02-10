Wildfire burns over 200 shops in Abyei

By WekAtakKacjang

More than two hundredshops were burned down to ashes in Abyei AdministrativeArea (AAA) on Monday evening.

Yesterday, the wild fire destroyed over 200 shops at Amiet market in the contested territory of Abyei between Sudan and South Sudan.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Chief for Abyei Administrative Area, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies KonManyietMatioksaid traders have lost their shops, goods and money but the good thing is that no life has been lost.

“Nobody is found responsible for the incident until now, we cannot accuse anyone of involvement in the incident, but we will get more details about the fire outbreak as soon as possible from the joint committee responsible for the Amiet market,” he said.

Last month, Amiet Market was shut down when fighting broke out between traders from Sudan and local traders in the area. Matiok added that no finger should be pointed at anyone.

“We cannot point a finger at anyone, but according to the information we have received, the fire broke out within theMisseriya areawhile others said that the fire started inside a restaurant, but until now, we are unable to verify it,”Matiok said.

Amiet Market had become the saving source to many souls from both Sudan and South Sudan where any good is exchanged for trade. Most traders from Sudan come with products while local traders deal in animals according to the market price.

Amiet Market was established in 2016 and in less than a year, a remote empty plain was transformed into a thriving expensive market place where many long-distance merchants arrive daily with their trucks and where people from local communities traded and provided various kinds of services.

In this market, most of the local traders come from nearby areas such as Wau, Aweil, Kuajok, Bentiu, Juba, Yambio, Rumbek, Tonj, and Maridi.