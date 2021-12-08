Why women become journalists

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This is a big question that everybody should know the reasons why women became journalists in Africa. It is also importance to make research and find out who were the first women in communication. Each country should come out with the names of women who joined the profession. For example, in South Sudan who were those first women in media. Sometimes we didn’t keep records of those women for the coming generation to know.

The reason for women becoming journalists could be because of injustice being done to women in the country and there were no people raising the voice of women. Gender discrimination, made other women to join the profession. Balance between men and women, in leadership. Women need to inspire others to become journalists, and so many reasons you could list. One of the presentations was the barriers of gender in media industry. Women made research, found that the number of female journalists were few. In many cases, women were not participating in decision making.

These issues were caused by lack of awareness in gender issues in Africa, including limited knowledge about gender issues. Most of female journalists in Africa fear to report violence against them due to the above mentioned reasons according to the research made. This had come out from the discussions of African Women in Media conference on the second day.

Gender issues need to be handled by women and get solutions by them. There were sharing stories of those women who inspire others became journalists. One of the reasons that affected women on sexual harassment was their body sizes. Lack of education, many of them didn’t reach to higher education compared to men. Many people in power were men that made big gap. We need to do a lot of researches in gender policies in Africa to come out with solutions, in gender balance by having more women in top leadership.

Regarding sexual harassment done to women by their colleagues in the newsrooms or other men in powers. It had contributed to the barriers of women in media. Sexual harassment was found common in newsrooms. It was discovered that women fear to report sexual harassment in order to keep their jobs. Several didn’t know how to report and taking it like confidential issue.

Recommendations were that more women should be encouraged to become journalists.

They should report cases of sexual harassment to the authorities and so many others mechanisms to reduce violence against women in media. Female journalists should discuss and share issues affecting them in media. These were part of information discussed on 7th regarding conference of African Women in Media.

Today is the last presentation in the conference, on” policies in the newsrooms.” You can open the link of AWiM and get information that could support women presentation in Africa.

May God bless us all.