Why we should not give up

By Ngor Khot Garang

Sometimes it is pretty okay to go through some stuff. Suffering, pain and hardship, these are parts of human growth but when it continues to remain so for years without improvement, I feel forsaken but John, a brother I met last year through Finding Hope has changed my perspective on life and his success story is something I will always use on my journey of life.

His story is a mixture of pain and triumph through Jesus. Even as a weak human being, I believe I will make it one day no matter what I face on daily basis. You too will beat the same drum. This is life and we get courage from people with similar stories.

When I first came to know John, it was from an email he sent me in appreciation for the noble work I was doing for the country at my age. We have been good friends since that time. I don’t want to write the whole process because there are so many things that I want you to know about this man.

John is just a complete definition of how God can turn even a tiny person into a million people in one body. When he was just an infant, his parents did not live to watch him grow. They left him in an unforgiving world and growing up, as a parentless child was one of the challenges he didn’t know he would cope with.

Little was known about his survival because it is very hard for a child to make it without his parents but God knew the reason why he created him. Though he went through ups and downs as a young man in search of a better education, he didn’t fall off the wagon or to think of giving up.

John is now a family man, preacher and works with one of the Embassies. If he were like somebody who has given up or the one who is on the process of doing so, he would not have reached this far and God would have blamed him. However, John had many reasons to surrender.First of all, he cannot imagine the picture of his parents. If they were to rise up today, he will never identify who his parents are.

Secondly, he had nobody to support him through education when he was growing up but John was so sure that if God can keep him alive from birth up to that age where he was struggling to go to class, he was sure the same God who saved his life was going to change his life and he eventually did, hallelujah.

There are many people; me included who are going through the same challenges in life and most times we grow impatient. We want it quick and when it takes time, we give up. But this is very unkind of us. God has a perfect timing for each one of us. It doesn’t have to be always smooth. Life has to be harsh on us so that we would be strengthened.

Like John, we have got different stories to tell. For some people, it is a school fees problem. To others it is joblessness, poverty and many things but God is over everything and bigger than what we face.

In difficult moments, it is not a crime to sit back and watch life play its game but it would be very shameful for us to do that because if God can create you and placed you on this earth, the same God is willing to open new doors for you because every creature has a purpose.

You have to be happy that you are alive because that is one of the important things in this life.

The first time I visited cemetery was in 2019 when I was in my last year of high school. The environment there was very emotional. Different people were mourning for their loved ones and when I imagined how it feels to be lowered in an early grave, I felt like there was a lot to thanks God for in spite of what we were going through.

In South Sudan, a lot of thing can take your life at a very early age. The government or the power-hungry politicians can disagree over a political seat and rush to employ guns on the poor citizens or a simple sickness can take one’s life but God has been keeping you all this while.

The same God will make you happy one day. He will get hold of your problems, bind them together and throw them far away where you will never find them. All that you have to do is be on the right side of hope and believe that God is and will always be with you.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan.