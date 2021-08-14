Why we should be humble

By Ngor Khot Garang

There is something humbling about death; to which each one of us will submit one day. Death humbles those disillusioned with power for in its ruthlessness we are unprepared for the cruelty with which it exposes the futility of our self-importance among fellow men.Death never gives us time to prepare by seeking forgiveness from those we have wronged because in testing fate, we always hope we have much time. Our pride keeps us away from reality. We feel burdened by the thought of saying sorry to those whose land we have grabbed and orphans impoverished by our sheer thirst for power and money.

As our bodies wear out, we still hope we have more time to seek forgiveness from those we have wronged as the last beautiful piece of work on our comfortable death bed.

But death never tells you WHERE it will pick you from. We all hope it will be in a hospital surrounded by the best life mechanics and not through an assassin’s rain of bullets or grisly accident.

Instead, death just pounces on us like an eagle snatching a chick from the ground in a flash. Those we leave behind wail in the dust for the fear of the unknown.

The time when the brutal hand of death will come home to pick each one of us in turns is what seems to be the only genuine “political” queue of life.

Why then is man so mean to himself and those in his neighborhood? Why is man so deluded so often by his material possessions, power of conquest of other men and their territory?

As the sun pounds down on me, I am humbled by each and every blow my body has absorbed over the 22 years of my life and still gives me a chance to stand up and walk.

I am grateful to God for giving the opportunity to experience this journey of sorrow, pain and deceit. This is why you should treat each and every human with love and humility.

That is for the elderly, to the young people, use your precious time to continuously learn a transferable skill beyond your cradle. Remember, the world is moving at a supersonic speed even without you knowing.

Look beyond your capital. Look beyond your country. Look around the world. Prepare to fit anywhere beyond your village. The world belongs to you because you are a global citizen. The moment you lock your mind on your village, you will be like “prisoners” fighting for the best corner in the village cell.

Finally, as you are all aware there is always opportunity to decimate tyranny in Africa.Today, we again learn that no man can outlive a people and their country. No man is bigger or more important than a country and her people.

No man has all the wisdom or exclusive vision to solve all the problems of a people and their country to justify his high appetite for domination.We also learn today that “worshipers” and “praise singers” of despots are souls deep inside craving for internal salvation.The African people must end the culture of tyranny and greed associated with Africans and the rulers who come from our communities and among us. Check deep into yourself and expunge the small “tyrany” and greed brooding inside. It is part of Africa’s problem.

