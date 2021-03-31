WHY WAS BLOOD BANK NOT WORKING

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

We are in mourning of the sudden and abrupt death of our own young soul who was just starting to see the light of life in the world. Fare thee well Trisha Cosmas (Trisha C) Although l met you once when you came for an interview in our office sometimes back, your tragic death brought memories of your smiling face as you promised your fans how far you intended to take your songs into the music world. You will richly be remembered by the songs you left behind and your fans must accept that this is the way for all of us. The news of the MobilRoundabout was broken to me by a friend Jama David Kolok who called to tell me to send a colleague to report the fatal accident. By then it was all a newsman’s job to get news but later that night another caller told me of the demise of the young artist. What l cannot comprehend with is how the hospital blood bank close can so early prevent people seeking their services to get it. May be, the water tank that created the mishap was wrong. This, the traffic police will tell the country, but hospital with full knowledge closing the blood bank before time is not acceptable in the society. Or is there something more in the offing than closing the doors of the blood bank. Somewhere the hospital administration have some explanation since such cases are reported to be on the increase in this institution. A colleague whose brother was admitted in one of the health facilities had to walk for five good days without getting any blood from the blood bank. He was referred from one place to another but all ended without success. These are the kinds of scenarios that must be avoided because even if one had blood group which could help the sick at night, there are no facilities to use because the blood bank is closed. It is not the wish of the sick to be brought to hospitals at night and it is not their wish to be added more blood on admission. It is the condition that is forcing the situation to be like that. Therefore, health administration should make it necessary to have these services ready and at hand for the sick and the general public. We need to have honest and transparent operations without having so many stones put on the way towards health services. Health is one of the basic human requirements that must be availed to the general public and which must be open 24 hours a day. Why should public institution with high demand of services and which is a life savior in its own right. May be we could have saved the life of the young artist if only and l mean if onlythe blood bank and the medics on duty cooperated with those who took the accident victims to the hospital.