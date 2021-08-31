WHY WAKE A SLEEPING DOG

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Once upon a time, my lecturer told us to be safe and sound when faced with fake news or disinformation from unauthenticated source. The best thing to do is not to authenticate it by responding directly or indirectly to the mainstream media. Let it sleep deed and sound and forget all about it because by responding you are actually confirming to the public that you indeed is aware of it. I have come across a number of people who in one way or another have been faced with these kinds of situations. The first thing they would want to do is either through personal or press statement come out denying what has been circulated in the social media which to them they consider fake and untrue of their characters. If so, why wake the sleeping dog because at the end people who will read it in the mainstream would want to know what you are responding to. Maybe if it was left sleeping, they would not know what it was. I have noticed that some individuals in senior public and private offices are fond of issues paid up advertisements or call up press conferences to deny what is only in the domain of the social media outlets that are not known to the larger public population. Although the choice rest with individuals involved, there is need to learn and understand what fake news or disinformation is all about. I took my time to go through some major institutions in the world to find out what fake news is all about. I borrowed some important information from one of the leading research institution, Brookings, based in Washington DC, USA a policy organization dealing with other solving social problems. This is some few highlights which can make it easier to understand my subject. But above all, these public figures should be able to engage well placed and qualified public relations firms or personnel who could advise them appropriately and who are not going to shield them from telling the truth which many are fond of doing under the guise of protecting their status.Journalism is in a state of considerable flux. New digital platforms have unleashed innovative journalistic practices that enable novel forms of communication and greater global reach than at any point in human history. But on the other hand, disinformation and hoaxes that are popularly referred to as “fake news” are accelerating and affecting the way individuals interpret daily developments. Driven by foreign actors, citizen journalism, and the proliferation of talk radio and cable news, many information systems have become more polarized and contentious, and there has been a precipitous decline in public trust in traditional journalism. According to Darrell M. West, fake news and sophisticated disinformation campaigns are especially problematic in democratic systems, and there is growing debate on how to address these issues without undermining the benefits of digital media. In order to maintain an open, democratic system, it is important that government, business, and consumers work together to solve these problems. Governments should promote news literacy and strong professional journalism in their societies. The news industry must provide high-quality journalism in order to build public trust and correct fake news and disinformation without legitimizing them. Technology companies should invest in tools that identify fake news, reduce financial incentives for those who profit from disinformation, and improve online accountability. Educational institutions should make informing people about news literacy a high priority. Finally, individuals should follow a diversity of news sources, and be skeptical of what they read and watch.