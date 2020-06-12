Why Traffic Police don’t wear face masks?

There is great need to donate facemasks to the traffic police in South Sudan to protect themselves and others from coronavirus, especially those officers deployed on the roads. Many of this traffic police working on the roads don’t have facemasks and this make them stands at the high risks of exposing themselves and their loved ones as well as public to coronavirus due to their nature of their work.

It is commonly known that the traffic police often interact with different road users while on duty and some of the road users don’t have the facemasks and because the traffic police have their own interest do jump into those trucks that bringing goods into the country without protection, that’s so risky. It is not in any country policies of traffic rules and regulations that a traffic police could enter into any car to discuss business matters with the drivers in their vehicles. Especially at this moment of Covid-19 pandemic it is more risky for the traffic police officers to do that.

Fight against coronavirus is a collective responsibility that everyone has do right. It is not only the responsibility of the government or health partners but as citizens, as responsible people we must caretakers of ourselves in order to protect others. Therefore, those well wishers who are donating facemasks to the vulnerable people should also know that the traffic police are also vulnerable now and as such they should not be left out of the groups.

Secondly they also need serious awareness on covid-19 so as to conduct themselves well in accordance with the guides against coronavirus prevention, for instance social distancing and wearing of facemasks should be must to them especially when on duty on the roads.