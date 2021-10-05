WHY THROW SALVO IN THE WRONG DIRECTION

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

To get a shoulder to lean on is sometime very difficult and that is what l needed so much yesterday report which appeared that parliament, the august house that we all respect and cherish was not going to let scribes who reported anything to do with members of parliament’s emolument(s) go free because that is considered a crime against the sitting M.Ps. A number of calls from the public questioning how this was possible in a free democratic system. It is not the gain that is being hidden here. There must be something which people are yet to know. It is like having your left hand doing something that your right hand did not know. Most of the callers were angry and wanted the promised election to come so that the current sitting M.Ps go to the citizens to seek new electoral mandates from the people and by the people. Some callers who know Paul Bonju well could not understand how this curtailing and gagging the press was going to be possible if and when the legislators themselves are the ones talking to the media. Last Saturday, Bonju issued a three pages signed statement in which he outlined a number of actions to be taken against journalists or media houses should they crisscross into the money issues in parliament without the authority of Madam Speaker or her deputy. Bonju is a designated chair of information in the august house. He has and knows much about media laws and rules that should be used or applied when the coast is clear. Journalists try very hard to be factual in giving balanced and accurate stories. They should be reciprocated in their work instead of being warned or pushed from one corner to the other. The media in a developing world is a mirror that reflects the reality on the ground and that ground includes parliament where the tax-payers are expecting to get positive results from the M.Ps. The legislators are actually earning from tax-payers so the big question is why their money issue should be treated as a private matter. Somewhere, journalists wish to hear the true position of this matter from the top legislative managers. It may cool down the tempers that are being formed and rotated by the scribes. One can imagine how opaque the country could be without journalists and the circulation of information and fresh news. IN all circumstances journalists and the institutions they represent have no problems with anyone although a number of time they have met the wrath of the security and news-makers. Time is now that everyone should be allowed and set free to do what they know best which includes the scribes who should not feel threatened while doing their work. It may be that Bonju might have erred in directing his salvo to the wrong direction. It would be better to find the real enemy which is in and among your fellow M.Ps because the media cannot come out talking for them if they did not talk first.