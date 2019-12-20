jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Opinion

Why there is a need for security arrangements

By: Agar Mayor Gai

For the people of the world, they may wonder why, in South Sudan, others demand for security arrangements. With the government charged with the duty of providing safe environment for the people, who are not signatories to the revitalized peace agreement and security arrangements.

It is true that at some points the government has shown the care and willingness to take upon itself the problems of the country?  However, at one important point, the government seems to have turned a blind eye to the problems of that sector, the security sector. Both day and night, we are robbed of money, phones and often times intimidated for our good deeds. So, someone may ask why the government answers not our call for help amidst these challenges. If so, then first, find out who is responsible for the nation failing.

You will find that these people are police, military men and women and even the national security officials of this country promoting and participating in what drags the people backwards. However, you also have to know why these government people charged with protecting the lives of local people, their property and business, tend to be the ones taking lives, property and destroying people’s businesses.

 From what I feel correct as a root cause of such actions, these people are not given enough to cater for their family needs by the government and more importantly, they are not well trained such that they are aware of their duties.  When deployed, they see the money and property of the local people as their salary and use the given guns to take it away from them. This is why, in our country, it is too risky for local people to walk in the night because we are a prey which is hunted for in the dark by the powerful ones.

With this, the local people do not want to continue being hunted for money and property by the people who ought to protect them and their property. The security arrangement is, for this case, the ultimate choice and solution.  Now, we are happy that the two principal leaders of this country have also known this. They have recently come to terms in what they can do to eradicate this national challenge. The forces of the two will soon be united and trained together, they will know what duties and how important they are in protecting the civil population instead of them using their power to intimidate and look down on the locals.

The unity and prosperity as the people’s demand are soon to be realized should there not be any other obstacle and a change of mind by the two principal leaders. However, it should ring in the ears of the leaders that the local people have welcomed what they have agreed and would not love seeing the agreement breached by any party.

