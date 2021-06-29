WHY TAKE OVER A YEAR FOR FREE VISA TO BE IN USE

Must it take more than a year to implement directives given by the leadership? Both President Salva Kiir and his Kenya counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta made a public announcement that soon movements between the two sisterly countries would be free of visa, but days have turned into months and month into a year plus. Those charged with the implementation seems to be sending wrong message to the public and even now Uganda is included. There is restriction of movements due to coronavirus but this does not stop government machineries from work. The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is reported to be preparing to take the three countries, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda, to court for floating the regional visa rule. The three have not implemented the free visa movements as enacted in the regional bloc requirements or laws. There is need for the public to be told what was really happening and if that is worth facing court action among other regional member states. EAC has been one of the strongest bloc in the continent and any misdemeanor which threaten its very existence must be cleared and dealt with accordingly. Regional cooperation brought hope to member states population that expected free trade movements and cementing of firm relationship. It should be understood that the purpose of joining the bloc is to benefit from it like other countries within. Let all hiccups that have not been attested to be done over with and the population allowed to move freely though it is not possible at this time of coronavirus. Hopefully the process should be speeded up to avoid the countries from being taken to court by their own institutions operating under their mandates. The three countries should abide with what their own representatives operating in the bloc legislative have passed to be law.