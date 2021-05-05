jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialWHY RUN WHEN NO ONE IS AFTER YOU
Editorial

WHY RUN WHEN NO ONE IS AFTER YOU

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was engrossed in my own world thinking of what was happening far away in India where the people were dying en-masses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic when l came across a warning that says “places are opening because of the economy. Not because it is safe. Keep that in mind. Wash your hands. Wear mask. Keep social distance. Avoid crowds- Stay safe. Your family needs you.” This warning applies to everybody in all parts of the world. It is the most effective preventive measures recommended by the medics globally. I was still in this world far away from the real world in my mind when a colleague tapped me to draw my attention to a post talking about this column’s story yesterday titled “Screen the quack journalists” Someone called Utaz Emmanuel commented through a forum and l quote without editing the piece.

“The controversial guy is back. Me I lost respect for Odongo since he made negative remarks on our veteran Late Hon. Taban Alfred Logune.”

What he has written may be right but my mindset thinks he has always been undermining. With this statement he may indirectly be offering a ticket of torture and harassment” Without getting personal or replying directly, l wish to be judged with what is really me and who l am. No one is always perfect, but one is running without anyone following him or her then something is seriously wrong with that person. The saying that the guilty are afraid of the unknown could go far to be very true therefore insinuation of justification cannot stand the ground or hold. Respect is not demanded but earned in all circumstance. Minister Michael Makuei, a national minister and the government spokesperson revealed a day before the World Freedom Press Day that the government was in the process of screening journalists operating in the country to know each and every individual’s status. These are not my words or order but my duty to inform, educate and entertain the general public whose service delivery are vested on me among other players. Those who are in the professional bracket have nothing to fear or run away without being followed by anyone. Actually this is the normal state of affairs in many countries. The practicing journalists must go through such exercise for professional accountability and responsible journalism. The media authority and key players in the industry have come up with the code of conduct which will guide professionals to do their work diligently without interference from the mushrooming quacks. This is the truth which must be faced if the urge to build a strong and professional media industry was anything to go by. For the man who posted the above, l want to tell you that l have been brought up to respect the living and the dead alike because circumstances might differ but each one played or continue to play a role within the mankind circles that deserve such respect.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TELL FAMILIES OF THE PLANE CRASH VICTIMS TRUTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is the right of the families of the victims of Pieri plane crash to demand justice for the loved ones who are no longer with them and they only live to remember by imaginations and images. It is not right for the government and the plane company managements to keep mum without telling or up-dating the families of what was going on. Since March 2nd almost two months ago, the crash occurred killing ten people including the pilots. The company South Supreme Airline took to the ground and informed...
Editorial

Authorities should support media

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday was the World Press Freedom Day. It was celebrated online worldwide to discuss challenges facing journalists in the world. In South Sudan, many issues were discussed through panel presentations; journalists expected the authorities and Associations working for media houses to provide solutions and way forward to their problems. In South Sudan, participants were divided in four places where internet was adequate like UNESCO, AMDISS, America Corner and others. There were many issues mentioned and recommendations were outlined, if it is put in...
Editorial

SCREEN THE QUACK JOURNALISTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo On the eve of the World Press Freedom celebrations, news came that sooner than expected the government will screen all journalists operating in the country. This is Michael Makuei Lueth’s message to the scribe countrywide.  For me l would say that the action should have been taken ways back to put the media industry in its right perspective and create more discipline and maintain professional integrity. We have seen and witnessed a number of cases in which some quacks just because they can...
Editorial

POLICE MUST COMB ALL CRIME PRONE AREAS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The move by the police to place hefty bounty on the head of the Juba-Yei road killer gang is a possible positive way for the public to give information to the authority. The only thing which should be done is to keep secret the name of the informers to avoid endangering their lives. It is to be accepted that unknown gun-men ambushing, killing, maiming and torturing their victims if their relatives fail to part with ransom. This time the security organs are out to get the gang by all means...
error: Content is protected !!