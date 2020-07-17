Why is a resourceful country below poverty line

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

This country, according to the world report, 2015 falls among the poorest countries of the world. Regardless of what we have as our resources, still, we are ranked among the poor nations on this planet. Some may wonder, why this is so happening but in fact, it is good to know what is considered or not for a country to be taken as among the rich.

Typically, judgment of whether rich or not, is basically an issue of immensity. It is not an easy thing. It involves all aspects of what it means to live a standard life as a country. In other words, it all revolves around general economy and livelihood of the country’s people. When I say, Gross Domestic Product, is the core measuring stick of any country’s richness, economists will know what I mean. The higher the G.D.P, the richer the country, simple relation. Now, this country, falling below poverty line, the report says, is indicating that our gross domestic product is either very low or may be even zero. I never got the figurative details of the report but, this is what the results of the ranking tell me. So, digging deep in to the truth, why is our economy so down that, the world is considering us, as poor, even if, supposedly, we are not?

There are two things, my mine has settled on as our major problems and a reason, for the poverty. And for your information, I have to tell you that, in person, I am poor and in country, I am rich. The statement, in person, I am poor and in country, I am rich is what answers everything about why this country is generally, poor. Do not wonder about the possibility of this phenomenon, it exists and I will prove to you how. Who, is in objection, to the fact that, in this region or the world, a few South Sudanese, are living a life of beyond standard of prosperity and others? There are people of this country, who if they make just a half our population, automatically, South Sudan will be considered rich. Unfortunately, they are few and just a quarter percent of our population, they are unable to make. In Britain, U.S.A and Europe, the trashes of our riches are seen, in this small group of people or families.

One may then, ask, why and what is the state of other people’s livelihood? Uneducated, untreated, unsheltered and dying through communal conflicts, all these characterize the livelihood of a more than ninety-nine percent population of this country. Disputing this, through incitement and keeping them in wars, is another state of our livelihood. It is so a heartless behavior to act like this. So inhuman that it has created another set of values distinct from God’s. Seemingly, creators, they have become. God says love one another, share with one another and generally, if leaders, create opportunities and fairly distribute resources to people. By so, doing shall a country enjoy its richness and ultimately, peace, unity and prosperity. Gross domestic product, so becomes the needable, acceptable and godly. But, contrarily, the new creators [probably leaders] say, the world is for them, and resources, are theirs. Why a resourcefully, rich country is generally below poverty line, has this reason for existence. Until the creator becomes so one, this country shall see itself above the line of this indigence. The self-claimed ones [creators] must know their mandate and duty, of leading but terms of leadership be put in their place. God is our overall leader, and those he assigns, must never act to the opposite and to their self-central interests.