jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 15th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialWHY I MUST FORGET LIVING IN THE PAST
Editorial

WHY I MUST FORGET LIVING IN THE PAST

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

My friend Irungu Ndiragu once reminded me of what it used to be those days when we were young and gearing to go in this profession. Mwalimu as we called him and that tag remained intact up to date mine was and still is Double O in the circles. We all had other names known to our colleagues to go by. Mwalimu was at the Nation Centre and I was at the Standard Likoni road but like birds of the same feathers we flocked together without boundary after work.  This is a story narrated to me by my friend Mwalimu in one of our sitting at this famous joint then. “In my earlier working life, I was a frequent visitor to Simmers Restaurant along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. Simmers was the port of call for a lot of politicians from Western Kenya. I knew the owner, a Kanu stalwart, MP and city businessman. In a way Western province politics were hatched out at Simmers. Congolese bands played rhumba here which these politicians loved.

One day we were having a lazy afternoon of coffee, tea and samosas with a district Kanu chairman from Western Kenya. He was in the company of his beautiful wife. Their ageing Subaru car was in the parking lot. The man is chairman of a large sugar milling company today.

The wife was getting quite agitated. As the hours dragged on, a thoroughly frustrated wife exploded: ‘You people will never make it. We have been waiting for one person the entire day. Why don’t you people give the government back to the first ruling community?

They know the meaning of independence. They know why we got independence.

Look, we own 200 acres of land. Here we are waiting for a handout. Of all that land we have cultivated a mere 20 acres. On that land, we have a hotel. Yet we live on handouts.’

I did not believe these words were uttered to impress me. They were not uttered in the heat of the moment. They were clearly thought out.  Uttered by a person whose economic fortune was under threat? As a newspaper editor, a poor one, I could not offer any opinion or benefits. The woman was genuinely angry.”

I borrowed these words from my friends because among us there are people who do not want to work or soil their hands while they have plenty that could sustain them and contribute to economic development, but what do they do, nothing if any. Which reminds me of other issues like one in Kiswahili saying“kama kunichukia ndio dawa, basi endelea kumaliza dozi”meaning if hating me is your medicine, then continue taking the doze”. Despite all these wisdom tells us that your past should not determine your future although some of us remain hanging on the past. This line of thinking coincided with a noble word from a senior pastor of our time that “forget the former things, do not dwell on the past. See I am doing a new thing. Now it springs up do you now perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland”.  With these one need to think and think twice.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

GIVE ATTENTION TO WOMEN’S VOICES ON LAND LAWS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The government must come out and address the concern being fronted by women on landownership. Proper laws must be put in place to safeguard the interests of all irrespective of their gender. The concern is not coming from nowhere, but from the womenfolk which are loaded with facts that may not draw a positive line and which some male chauvinists may not proscribe to because of holding to the old mentality that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Such thinking and behaviours have left many women being denied a...
Editorial

ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS MUST MOVE OUT OF HOTELS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The decision taken by the SPLM-IO to send out non-security personnel from hotels in Juba is a positive step in the right direction but it should not be done selectively. It should apply to all those who are spending tax-payers earning in the name of accommodation in big hotels. It should not be pegged on the SPLM-IO alone but should apply to all other top civil servants being accommodated in these hotels at the expense of the common-man. There are some of these officers who have been in these hotels...
Editorial

A LEAF WELL BORROWED IS WORTH A SITUATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo It is acceptable to borrow a leaf that can help make your situation improve from one point to the other. This is why the approach by the country’s Minister of Justice Roben Madol Arol Kachuol during the just concluded United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting should be commended. The minster told journalists on arrival from the orient land that during the world governing body meeting, he had a sideline talk with his Tokyo counterpart where they discussed a number of bilateral issues in...
error: Content is protected !!