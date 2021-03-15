WHY I MUST FORGET LIVING IN THE PAST

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

My friend Irungu Ndiragu once reminded me of what it used to be those days when we were young and gearing to go in this profession. Mwalimu as we called him and that tag remained intact up to date mine was and still is Double O in the circles. We all had other names known to our colleagues to go by. Mwalimu was at the Nation Centre and I was at the Standard Likoni road but like birds of the same feathers we flocked together without boundary after work. This is a story narrated to me by my friend Mwalimu in one of our sitting at this famous joint then. “In my earlier working life, I was a frequent visitor to Simmers Restaurant along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. Simmers was the port of call for a lot of politicians from Western Kenya. I knew the owner, a Kanu stalwart, MP and city businessman. In a way Western province politics were hatched out at Simmers. Congolese bands played rhumba here which these politicians loved.

One day we were having a lazy afternoon of coffee, tea and samosas with a district Kanu chairman from Western Kenya. He was in the company of his beautiful wife. Their ageing Subaru car was in the parking lot. The man is chairman of a large sugar milling company today.

The wife was getting quite agitated. As the hours dragged on, a thoroughly frustrated wife exploded: ‘You people will never make it. We have been waiting for one person the entire day. Why don’t you people give the government back to the first ruling community?

They know the meaning of independence. They know why we got independence.

Look, we own 200 acres of land. Here we are waiting for a handout. Of all that land we have cultivated a mere 20 acres. On that land, we have a hotel. Yet we live on handouts.’

I did not believe these words were uttered to impress me. They were not uttered in the heat of the moment. They were clearly thought out. Uttered by a person whose economic fortune was under threat? As a newspaper editor, a poor one, I could not offer any opinion or benefits. The woman was genuinely angry.”

I borrowed these words from my friends because among us there are people who do not want to work or soil their hands while they have plenty that could sustain them and contribute to economic development, but what do they do, nothing if any. Which reminds me of other issues like one in Kiswahili saying“kama kunichukia ndio dawa, basi endelea kumaliza dozi”meaning if hating me is your medicine, then continue taking the doze”. Despite all these wisdom tells us that your past should not determine your future although some of us remain hanging on the past. This line of thinking coincided with a noble word from a senior pastor of our time that “forget the former things, do not dwell on the past. See I am doing a new thing. Now it springs up do you now perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland”. With these one need to think and think twice.