WHY END IN THE WORLD OF UNCERTAINTY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I read a comment by Dr. Thou Lui that the narrative that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the poorest country on earth is a misleading notion that should be corrected by all those who love Africa. The truth of the matter is that the DRC is the richest country which is being made poor by some external forces. The young generations of the DRC must be told to change the wrong narrative being advanced by those who enjoy enriching themselves at the expense of the disadvantaged. God bless Africa. With critical analysis these words or comments seems few but inwardly very powerful. The colonials implanted some wayward thinking into our minds and wanted us to believe them fully that what was Africa was bad and the only good was from a Whiteman. Well they came with education on one side and a whip on the other side. The purpose was combined punishment in whatever one believed in in fact forceful implanting of ideologies that made many think differently from the continent’s perspective. That mind and thinking are still being held dearly by some few people in the continent who have refused to let that kind of mindset go away from them although they agree that they are seeing things differently DRC is one of the wealthiest and rich in natural resources among others in the continent to try and divert this kind of thought from the minds is a far-fetched doctrine that cannot be allowed. We live in this world and some of us have travelled beyond and discovered in some European countries or set ups, what would rightly belong to Africa being displayed. We cannot assume that all what they have were taken or stolen from the continent’s rich hubs. Some could be rightly in their possessions but believe you me that many others could be in the continent’s custody for the future generation’s rich history. I am one of those who believes that Africa must get its right place and be heard in every and all situations. The continent’s history must be told or written to reflect the truth and our feelings. The Pan-Africanists saw the need to have a free and open continent to their people. It took them time to let this sink home but the colonials did not like it. They fought it silently and openly. They divided the people through divide and rule system which their “shadows” are still applying behind the scene to date. Like my friend Dr. Lui l am supporting the idea of the correct picture being given or written for the future generation who should themselves start understanding their role as the future African leaders. If not then they will have themselves to blame because the external powers that be are too smart and must be handled by smart hands without gloves. It should always remain in one’s mind to be proud to be an African than being drawn in the world ofuncertainty