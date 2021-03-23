Why do women take responsibilities of their families?

By Emelda Siama John

Irene Aya, a prominent Women’s Rights Activist and acting principal of Media Development Institute (MDI) said women can become self-reliant to the extent of being great winners of their families.

Ms. Aya spoke to Juba Monitor yesterday in an exclusive interview. She pointed out that many families in Juba are being supported by women.

“In some families where men are not working, so you find women are the one providing for their families, like women are doing various jobs; selling in the market, some carry things on their heads moving on the streets of juba, selling things to feed with their families.

“Then we also have women’s who are working in the offices and some of them actually are the one taking care of their families,” Aya said.

According to principal Aya, women also take the leading role in providing for their families when men can’t find job to support their families.

“In Juba you find that a lot of men who are not responsible because they don’t have work and also the economic situation. There are some men who are working in government but you find that they pay them very little money and also their salaries delay, sometime men feel assume that they are not capable of taking care of their families.

“Some men, because of lack of jobs they come home late and stay away from home to extent so that the woman had to do everything at home, in the morning you go to work, evenparenting is on you as a woman, you have to take care of the children, it’s because of situation left many men’s venerable, that’s why you found that women can do every work of which some men’s cannot do.

“A woman cannot sit down and allow her children just to sufferwithout eating; a woman will do anything to bring something on the table,” she said.

“By nature, a man is the head of the family and he is the one to provide food for the family, that’s the role of man, equally men are supposed to be partners in taking carethe children,but you find that men are going around setting along the roadside, taking tea and they come home very late at night, somechildren are taking long to seethem, some of them go and abandon their families, they just run away from home and stay somewhere just because the responsibility at home is too much.

“Men have a role to share responsibility with women, it’s not only to bring food on table but also looking after children, cleaning the home and cooking, they ought to do that.It’s not supposed to be the responsibilities of women alone and yet women have gone beyond their bandores, if we think it is the responsibility of men to bring food on table, then people will not eat at many homes,” Ms. Aya said.

Dorothy Drabuga Executive Director Voice for Change

Dorothy Drabuga, Executive Director of Voice for Peace-a national non-governmental organization agrees with Ms. Irene Aya and said since the eruption of the civil war in 2013, women have been literally taking on the whole role of being breadwinners of their families.

“Since the beginning of crisis in the country, conflict forced the men to go the bush to fight and left women alone at home to look after the families, that’s why they do small businesses in order to raise school fees and also to provide food for their families.

“Secondly due to this covid-19 lockdown crisis, people are not working, mostly women are the onewho go to the market to sell and others sell within their homes in order to provide food for their families, in fact with this conflict and covid-19 crisis, most men are not working, they cannot support their families fully so the responsibilities of the families lay at the hands of women,” she narrated.

Ms. Drabuga stressed that women in polygamous marriages and those with negligent husbands would have no choice but to take responsibility of their families.

“Husbands who are irresponsible, they just want to marry and produce children they cannot support when it comes to paying school fees, but there’s those men’s who may wish to support but because they are not working and they don’t have the mean, so that’s why women are doing small businesses in order to cater for their families like providing food and medical care,” she said.

She added things have changed not like the days when men used to be the breadwinners in many families.

“Taking care of the families with the limited resources is achallenge, first of all, because of this lockdown and the Corona crisis there’s nothing even businesses are down, things are very expensive. The market is really a big challenge and if you have a big family, it becomes hard for you to feed that family,” the Director explained.

She stressed the need to empower,adding they can build societies so that they can support many at grassroots level.

Sunday Mogga, Executive Director of Grassroots Women Network |file photo|

Sunday Mogga, executive director of Grassroots Women Network underscored that women’s contributions to the society are immense but continued to be frustrated by lack of skills and cultural norms that are bias towards women among others.

“Covid-19 has also affected women so much and has blocked some businesses like restaurants and many others. Lack of capacity for women, some of them do not have skills do business.

“The problem of cultures though not all of them, some cultural norms do not give certain rights to women. Like child and forced marriages, they consider girls as properties,” she said. She urged the public to stop violence against women and girls