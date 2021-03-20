Why can’t we stop killing each other?

By Ngor Khot Garang

Just few days ago, Africa lost one of its greatest sons in the person of John Pombe Magufuli. He was and remains one of the few Africa’s leaders with Africanism in his veins. Since all the African leaders are tribal, corrupt and killers, John was a rare personality in a continent that is more of a hell than a place to live in.

John,and this proved to be one of his greatest mistakes in life was his half baked, childish understanding of coronavirus. He was one of the few who stood the ground to his death defending the fact that coronavirus was a scam. What beats my understanding is what could kill such a great man but the truth is, he did not die of sword or gun neither was he killed? He died naturally and that is the way we should all die. Rest in peace Magufuli.

The point here is crystal clear. Nobody has the right to kill the other. We want life and if you want to take someone’s life, first kill yourself before you do that. If am making sense here, how do feelwhen you kill someone and you remain alive? The killing everywhere in the country, 20, 30, or even 70 a day. This is inhuman, think about it before you pull the trigger.

If you want to be alone in this world, then you are in a wrong place. Humans were created to live together and in harmony. Can you imagine a world where you were created alone? How would that world look like? It would be a lonely world, it would be a meaningless world and that is exactly how our world would look like if we don’t love one another.

If we don’t care for one another, no wonder, the vitality of humanity will be completely lost. We need each other, no matter how different we are, there is need to value life as a precious gift from God, however we came to be here, however, we must continue to be here, we must be in the business of showing love to those around, those who have wronged us and those who are craving for our love.

We all need those around us to provide the diversity and creativity that God mandated us with, unless we respect and value what each family, each community has to offer to all of us living together, wecannot find lasting peace in our society, and if there is no peace. What do you think will happen, there can be no development ; so many situations around us continues to remind us of what we have not done asfamily, other situations confirms that, without peace, love for one another and mutual coexistent, there can only be chaos and regret.

Why can’t we go for what will benefit all of us, why can’t we take right choices that will reflect our true identity. We must think about it, we must recognize the contribution of others to the table, however little it might be, we have to ask ourselves too; what do I bring to the table? . What do my people offer to improve the lives of others that am not currently offering? Such reflections require time and taking a long view of life, it may take many attempts, failure, before we reach our desired goals.

It is in the well-known process of ‘three step forward and one step backward’ that we can gain lasting solutions for our problems and see the world a better place for our children or do we want our children to live a life that was not meant for them? If it has not been good with us or if it is not good with us, let it be better with our children.

They would never forgive us if the experience the mass migration of humanity, of people who should have been at home with their loved ones, from one part of the world to another running for their lives, seeking peace and prosperity, sometimes just try to stay alive.

I have no voice to ask why these things happen but all I can say is that this is not the kind of life that we want our children to live. It is not and if you are not working hard day and night to ensure that your children live a life which is complete, you are completely doing nothing. Our children have their world to live and if they play with it, they will have no one to blame, not you or me but themselves but we must work hand in hand if truly we want to see a better world for us all.

We have to live our lives in a way that will glorify God, it is not too late to forgive those who might have wronged us, and it is not too late to say we are sorry for what we have done. How exactly will our children take it when we don’t live in peace with those around us, please make the world a better place for the little ones so that they continue to celebrate us even when we are not here on earth for giving them the chance to live the life that God organized for them.

No child is born to experience the harshness of life, children learn from what we repeatedly do, so when you are always in conflict with your neighbor, your children will grow up to be like you and so your grandchildren but when we demonstrate love and how to live in peace with others around us, they will do the same.

Therefore, I would to encourage you to see the person you may meet on your way to work or your neighbor, look them straight in the eyes and see if there is something that they have that you do not have, I think you will be convinced that they are made of the same clay from which you were made, have the same blood, skin color and in the same land. Why can’t we be happy that God created us together as we are?

Let’s takeaway the place of hate and revenge in our hearts and see what will happen to you in a short span of time.If you don’t mind, you will be the happiest person in the whole world because you had spewed out the poison (hatred) in your heart. Will the person you hate feel the pain? I guess not, it is you who will continue with the pain. We should not kill because the person who will end up losing his or her life is just your mother, sister, brother or father. We are one and we will remain the same forever.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan.