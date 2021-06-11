jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialWHY ARE PRICES OF BASIC COMMODITIES STILL HIGH
Editorial

WHY ARE PRICES OF BASIC COMMODITIES STILL HIGH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It is almost over two months since the dollar rate came down from the upshot of 600SSP plus to 450SSP down.  The taming by the Central Bank of the green-buck had sent hope to many families who could not put three meals a day on the table with high expectation that prices of basic commodities would sink lower. That was expectation which was coupled with promises from different authorities and bodies  to bring the skyrocketing price hikes to their knees. To date nothing has happened and those promises and roadside announcement remained a dream to many citizens. There were promises from the chamber of commerce, the business union, the city council and a load of mouths that they would make sure skyrocketing prices were tamed if and when the dollar slumped nothing so far has happened even those who promised to be monitoring traders have gone silent. Is it a coincident or it is collaboration to fleece members of the public from their hard earned savings? Traders no longer talk about dollars like before. What could be happening in the local market? While it is accepted that free market dictate its own prices, abnormalities in price range cannot be allowed and must be brought to order by the authorities. It should not be that some people or institutions are shouting during the day in favour of the common-man while at night they are talking different languages. There are strong indications that some of the people in the forefront of shouting high are behind some of the traders or businesses that do not want to lower or bring home prices to pocket friendly atmosphere It is pointless to cry crocodile tears at the expense of the consumers who are left with no alternative but to suffer from exploitations in the name of dollars.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

PREVENTIVE OR HIDE AND SEEK GAME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I was being reminded by my last born, Outa Kevin of the seriousness the authorities had put in force to curb down the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nairobi. The mobile courts had been let loose and anyone found even by the roadside without preventive measures were instantly arrested and taken to these court fully equipped with all necessities and a judge to pass sentences to the offenders. He told me that they were operating under tight laws and it was like the...
Editorial

WHO IS TARGETING HUMANITARIAN WORKERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is pathetic and unrealistic the ongoing killings of aid or humanitarian workers in parts of the country. It should becondemned in the strongest terms as it is not only denying the needy the provision of assistance which is mostly food items. Of late a number of cases have been reported with the international community heaping blames which are pegged on insecurity. There cannot be any reason(s) why these should not be brought to an end. The government should not allow these happenings to soil the name of the country...
Editorial

DO NOT RUMOR ON LOCKDOWN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo BY ELIA JOSEPH LOFUL (guest) When I hear people gossiping and speculate about another unwanted lockdown, I pity many school children and students who have been in one way or the other being negatively affected by the so-called lockdown which was purposely caused by the global pandemic worldly known as coronavirus or covid-19. This has never been the intention of any person around the world to have social, learning, working, businesses and places closed due to the deadly pandemic. As it started all the way back in Asia...
error: Content is protected !!