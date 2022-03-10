jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 10th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialWhy are innocent civilians losing lives?
Editorial

Why are innocent civilians losing lives?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

South Sudan’s Crisis is getting out of hands because of more conflicts breaking out due to land, cattle, and other tribal and political interests that are somewhat rooted in the leaders who like dividing South Sudanese and benefiting in their expenses.

The National government is busy in the capital city cooking things to do with bilateral relations, peace implementation, and addressing challenges that would pave the way towards the upcoming election. Citizens (civilians) are happy and eagerly waiting for the elections because they believe life will be different with the new leadership they will vote in but this is a long dream to come true. 

They want to focus on their traditional way of life but conflicts are escalating from one community to another. The sad truth is that South Sudanese are going through a lot of despairs. Planes keep crashing and killing innocent people. Cars in the city crash people due to poor roads, no good restrictions followed as some VIPs seem to take the law into their hands. They drive at high speed and accidents happen, the consequence is that the poor and powerless ones have to be blamed and assaulted. Toronto groups though their crimes were reduced by the security, are still practicing their bad activities. Ambushes on the highways are increasing and people dying at the hands of criminals.

Abyei is also bleeding from South Sudan with nowhere to go. They are squeezed in the middle and women continue suffering due to hunger and insecurity. The Misseriya nomads have made Abyei people their prey they hunt and kill without accountability. In the recent reports, 27 people were killed in the areas of Mading Thou area and Kol-Bol of Abyei town.

Within Juba, a fire broke out and claimed a life of a baby, and razed 50 houses. And Magwi is in an unrest situation as the two herding and crop-growing communities.

Why do people lose lives because of man-made disasters? Can’t roads be constructed or repaired? Can old planes in bad condition be restricted from flying? What about communal continuous conflicts, why don’t the government form a strong delegation to go to such areas to bring the communities for dialogue, resolve their conflict and provide their needs in order to stop fighting and live in peace?

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Be aware of betrayers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Guest (Akol Arop Akol) Remember everyone is dreaming, struggling, hardworking, and hoping to succeed in life. We walk with people or alone on this journey, but having the determination of who we want to be or what to have will improve a living. In the process, people may trust or doubt themselves, support or bring one another down, and they also mix with fake love one successful. Others cry when you achieve and others do jubilation when you fail. This is life, don’t be surprised why it is wild...
Editorial

PARTIES SHOULDN’T NOMINATE BUSINESS COMMUNITY LEADERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
COMMENTARY By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) Yesterday, the dominant party, SPLM nominated Abdalla Mayiik as the new chairperson of South Sudan Business Community to replace Ayii Duang Ayii who has been the chairperson of South Sudan Business Community for all these years. Whatever the case might be, it looks undemocratic when affairs of a different entity are interfered with by another different entity although there are points they overlap in. It would have been democratic if the Business Community in its entirety had sat down, agreed on elections and given...
Editorial

HOW PROTECTIVE IS UNISFA IN ABYEI?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The United Nations Interim Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is a peacekeeping force established by the United Nations Security Council to protect the Abyei region following tensions between Sudan and PARTIES South Sudan over oil. As if it was mandated solely to protect the land, the UNISFA has succeeded in protecting only the territory but failed to protect the inhabitants of Abyei as each day is never spent minus a person or people being killed by Misseriya militia. If UNISFA is overwhelmed by the task of protecting the Abyei region together...
Editorial

The Gate Keepers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com There are two kinds of gatekeepers so let us take a good look at both definitions. 1-  Someone who has the power to decide who gets particular resources and opportunities and who does not. 2-    A person whose job is to open and close a gate and to prevent people from entering without permission. The above definitions are similar in a way because they both define letting people in or being selective about who can enter and who cannot. Every office, business, workplace, civil society,...
error: Content is protected !!