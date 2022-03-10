Why are innocent civilians losing lives?

South Sudan’s Crisis is getting out of hands because of more conflicts breaking out due to land, cattle, and other tribal and political interests that are somewhat rooted in the leaders who like dividing South Sudanese and benefiting in their expenses.

The National government is busy in the capital city cooking things to do with bilateral relations, peace implementation, and addressing challenges that would pave the way towards the upcoming election. Citizens (civilians) are happy and eagerly waiting for the elections because they believe life will be different with the new leadership they will vote in but this is a long dream to come true.

They want to focus on their traditional way of life but conflicts are escalating from one community to another. The sad truth is that South Sudanese are going through a lot of despairs. Planes keep crashing and killing innocent people. Cars in the city crash people due to poor roads, no good restrictions followed as some VIPs seem to take the law into their hands. They drive at high speed and accidents happen, the consequence is that the poor and powerless ones have to be blamed and assaulted. Toronto groups though their crimes were reduced by the security, are still practicing their bad activities. Ambushes on the highways are increasing and people dying at the hands of criminals.

Abyei is also bleeding from South Sudan with nowhere to go. They are squeezed in the middle and women continue suffering due to hunger and insecurity. The Misseriya nomads have made Abyei people their prey they hunt and kill without accountability. In the recent reports, 27 people were killed in the areas of Mading Thou area and Kol-Bol of Abyei town.

Within Juba, a fire broke out and claimed a life of a baby, and razed 50 houses. And Magwi is in an unrest situation as the two herding and crop-growing communities.

Why do people lose lives because of man-made disasters? Can’t roads be constructed or repaired? Can old planes in bad condition be restricted from flying? What about communal continuous conflicts, why don’t the government form a strong delegation to go to such areas to bring the communities for dialogue, resolve their conflict and provide their needs in order to stop fighting and live in peace?