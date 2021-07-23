jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 23rd, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtWHO Press Conference Kicks Off
A foot for thought

WHO Press Conference Kicks Off

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday World HealthOrganization (WHO} organized online press conference to brief journalists on the situation of COVID -19 Pandemicin Africa. I was one of the participants who participated in the briefing. The virtual press conference was on-the-record and it was an opportunity for journalists to ask questions on the COVID-19 third wave and measures being put in place for the impending COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa.

 Panelists were Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Hon. Dr. Osagie E. Ehanire, Minister of Health, Nigeria, Hon Dr. Sidi Zahaf, Minister of Health, Mauritania shared their experiences on the conditions of COVID -19 Pandemic in their respective countries andAfrica as a whole. It was mentioned that in other African countries, there were no enough vaccine to cater all populations.

Other countries had expired and short terms vaccine that cannot stay for long time. Governments in those countries were advised to take care of such vaccine and not use them. There was an idea of developing new strategies with NGOs on how to tackle COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa.

People have to report cases of Coronavirus Pandemic and take care of hygiene in the families, like washing hands with clean water and soap. Wear face masks, keep social distances, avoid greeting by hands and other forms of measures.  Several countries have challenges of oxygen; it was not enough to cover hospitals that result to the dead of many people. Production unit of oxygen was expected to produce enough; there was plan on how to increase oxygen in the countries.

The experts would like to know the cause of severed virus in African countries and how could be the prevention measures? Some countries have not seen the sequences and how it affected the neighboring countries. It is important to work closely with NOGs that support the programme and share experiences. 

      The government in each country should mobilize its people to inject vaccines and keep hygiene in the country. They will continue to observe prevention measures from time to time. 

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Floods situation in the world

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days there were reports in Al Jazeera Television on countries affected by floods like Central China, Germany and Belgium. It has been bad experiences to those countries where they lost many people and properties. It is a natural disaster due to climate change or other circumstances that occurred in those countries. It had made displacement and lost of lives and properties in those countries. The same experience South Sudan had some times back; it also made displacement to the citizens who lived...
A foot for thought

Take care of yourself

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is important for everybody to take care of him or herself. You cannot live a reckless life and say God can take care of you.  God wants you to take care of yourself and He will protect you too, in the condition that you do His will. During the celebration of 10th Anniversary of South Sudan IndependenceDay this year, many people had accidents because of careless driving. Others were under alcohol influence; they drove not knowing that they were going to be...
A foot for thought

Happy Eid Al Adhar Mubarak

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid AlAdhar Mubarak, it is an important celebration for the faith, and other groups are expected to join them. In this celebration of Eid Al Adhar, Muslims come together and share meals with neighbors and other denominations. For those who planned well, they would buy sheep, goats and cows to be slaughtered and the meat shared with neighbors. It created unity among Muslims and neighbors in the areas. In South Sudan, it has been a good...
A foot for thought

Land grabbing is challenging

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Land grabbing is common in other parts of South Sudan. Any community in the country has its own village where its grandmothers and fathers lived.  It doesn’t mean that an empty area has no owner, there are people who belonged to these areas. Taking their villages by forced cannot help; it creates enmity with people who owned those places. All areas within Juba City, majority of them belonged to Bari speaking communities. It is their villages, when South Sudan got its Independence in...
error: Content is protected !!